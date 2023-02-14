 Skip to main content
Opinion: Rich Lowry

Biden vs. the UFOs

Chinese spy balloon

Joe Granita/TNS

The Chinese spy balloon shortly before it was shot down over Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

 Joe Granita/TNS

It’s best never to take White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s word for anything, but we can presumably believe her when she says that the flying objects shot down by the United States in recent days aren’t from an alien civilization.

Although she left herself some wiggle room — “there is no indication” of extraterrestrial activity, she said, displaying the weasel-word instincts of someone whose job involves dancing around the truth.

Rich Lowry is editor of National Review.

