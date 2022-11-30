 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Cal Thomas

Biden’s misplaced emphasis on one gun

AR-15

News-Miner photo

An AR-15 rifle.

 News-Miner photo

We now know at least one of the priorities of the Biden administration during the remaining weeks Democrats control the House of Representatives.

The president says he would try to “get rid of assault weapons.” Speaking to reporters at his Nantucket, Massachusetts, holiday house, Biden said: “The idea [that] we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

Cal Thomas can be reached by email at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.