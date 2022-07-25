 Skip to main content
Biden’s Covid diagnosis is a reminder for America

Vaccine clinic

Trenetta Carroll, a travel nurse from Michigan, holds up a Covid-19 vaccine at a shot clinic Dec. 7 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. 

 Galina Segler/News-Miner

The news that President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of us: Almost three years on, the pandemic is still not going very well.

Perhaps it’s human nature to put bad news out of mind. Still, one reason so many people have chosen to ignore COVID-19 may be that they are wary, and weary, of public health authorities. If people admit Covid is still a big problem, they are implicitly giving regulators permission to control their lives once again. But people are tired of lockdowns, mandatory testing, canceled school sessions and travel restrictions. And so they are fighting back with the ultimate form of nonviolent resistance — forgetting about the issue altogether.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. He is coauthor of “Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World.” Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

