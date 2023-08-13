 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Belong anywhere‚ except in Salcha

Moose

Hank Nuwer/News-Miner

October 2021 was a snowy month in Alaska for travelers going by car.

 Hank Nuwer/News-Miner

My wife Gosia and I decided to take a working vacation in Alaska early in October 2021. We landed in Anchorage and rented our usual small SUV and drove toward Kenai where I needed to do a routine freelance writing assignment.

Weather that month brought cold temperatures and steady snow flurries and occasional drizzling rain. All of Alaska wore a majestic cape of snow.

Contact managing editor Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.