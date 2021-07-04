As prosecutors indict the Trump Organization, Trump indicts himself

WASHINGTON — As the world waited for the indictment of the Trump Organization to be unsealed Thursday afternoon, the disgraced former president released a statement just minutes before the arraignment of his chief financial officer.
Statement by Donald J. Trump,
45th President of the United States
of America
Who shot Ashli Babbitt?
How terribly fitting. Just as his company and his top finance guy were about to be charged with fraud, grand larceny, conspiracy and falsifying records, Trump detonated one more weapon of mass distraction.
In doing so, he also abandoned all pretense about the events of Jan. 6. He was with the insurrectionists then, and he is with them now. Ashli Babbitt was the rioter who was shot dead by Capitol Police as she broke through the final barrier protecting huddled lawmakers from the violent mob attacking the House of Representatives. Now Trump has joined those extremists who cast Babbitt as the victim and the Capitol Police as the villains of that day. Now we know the disgraced former president still stands, remorselessly and unapologetically, with those who attempted the violent overthrow of Congress and of a democratic election.
No grand jury could return an indictment worse than the one Trump returned against himself Thursday.
Even so, the charges in New York against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are extensive and serious. Scheme to Defraud. Conspiracy. Grand Larceny. Criminal Tax Fraud. Offering a False Instrument. Falsifying of Business Records. There were 15 counts in all, and New York prosecutors left hints that this is but an amuse-bouche compared to what’s coming. There were references to unnamed “other executives” compensated the same way Weisselberg was, “others” who implemented the fraudulent scheme, “including unindicted co-conspirator #1.”
The alleged scheme was straightforward, if sleazy: Weisselberg, like other Trump executives, was paid “off the books” in the form of rent payments, private school tuition, luxury-car leases, end-of-year cash payments disguised as “Holiday Entertainment,” and new beds, televisions, carpeting and furniture. The indictment makes clear the Trump executives knew they were doing wrong and tried to hide it: “On or about September 2016, Allen Weisselberg directed a staff member in the accounting department to remove the notations ‘Per Allen Weisselberg’ from the entries in Donald J. Trump’s Detail General Ledger relating to tuition payments paid on Weisselberg’s behalf to his family members’ private school.”
But what’s most remarkable about the indictment is how unremarkable it is. Fraud? Conspiracy? Falsifying? Anybody who has lived through the past five years knows that this is Trump’s M.O. He ran the country with an endless series of falsifications, conspiracies and frauds. He ran his charity as a personal piggy bank. The surprising thing would be if Trump hadn’t run his business the same way.
The frauds and falsehoods of the Trump presidency led hundreds of thousands of Americans needlessly to lose their lives and provoked the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. Compared to that, the scheme alleged by prosecutors is small potatoes: $1.76 million in indirect compensation to Weisselberg, translating to just over $1 million stolen from the U.S. and New York City and state treasuries, and the taxpayers. Even if the case expands to other executives and other schemes, even if the entire Trump Organization turned out to be an Enron-style shell game, the damage done would be a pittance compared to the damage done by his presidency, and the much greater damage that could be done by another.
That’s why Trump’s attempt at distraction Thursday — “Who shot Ashli Babbitt?” — is more of an indictment than the indictment. He’s joining the likes of Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Ariz., consort of white nationalists, who claimed Babbitt was “executed” by Capitol Police “lying in wait.” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., recalling that she helped Gosar open his gas mask “as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber,” called it “disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”
Now Trump has embraced that disgusting and despicable lie, after his “big lie” about the election caused the insurrection in the first place. And congressional Republicans are busily protecting both lies from scrutiny. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, reportedly threatening to strip committee assignments from any Republican who cooperates with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, declared himself “shocked” on Thursday that Cheney had accepted membership on the committee. It’s not shocking that a lone Republican is taking a stand of conscience. What’s shocking is that, even on the day Trump’s business activities were revealed to be as fraudulent as the rest of his activities, the vast majority of Republicans lined up to help him perpetrate yet another fraud.
Distributed by The Washington Post Writer’s Group.