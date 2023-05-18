 Skip to main content
Age of season: Spicy reflections on life after West Valley High School

This past year as a senior at West Valley High School I took a culinary class. My group and I decided we’d spend the semester on a mission: adding as much cayenne to our food as possible.

This started out spontaneously when we made the first dish of the year, kale chips, and decided to add spice to it. From there we got our hands on cayenne and kept adding more.

Cameron White is an alumnus of West Valley High School.

