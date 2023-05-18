Age of season: Spicy reflections on life after West Valley High School

This past year as a senior at West Valley High School I took a culinary class. My group and I decided we’d spend the semester on a mission: adding as much cayenne to our food as possible.
This started out spontaneously when we made the first dish of the year, kale chips, and decided to add spice to it. From there we got our hands on cayenne and kept adding more.
Those kale chips came out of the oven almost black, smelled like a dead animal, and tasted like a salt block. A spark lit in our heads, and we decided to keep going. The next thing we made was a noodle and minestrone-type soup, to which we added enough spice to turn it red. I spent the class after that slowly eating the soup and going into coughing fits from how inedible it was.
Eventually, as we kept doing this, our teacher got wise to what was happening and cracked down. She started giving us low grades for our dishes, but we marched forward. We developed techniques to stealthily spice our meals. If our teacher watched us to see if we had any spices on our counter, the cayenne would be hidden in a cupboard. If the spice cabinet got locked before class, we came prepared and had already taken a few pinches the day before.
All our food tasted spicy, bread dough turned red, and eggs flecked with color. Food cooked in heaps of spice made the smell seep into my clothes; almost every day, I walked into calculus smelling like oil and cayenne. One of my raincoats still smells vaguely spicy. I think it always will.
Graduating high school has left me without a distinct next step for the first time in my life. Through school any goal had a path; to take calculus II I’d have to take algebra I and geometry early, and then I was on track.
Almost everything I wanted to do had a definitive set of requirements to attain. Now, with graduation, the curriculum is gone and my goals are clouded. Suddenly, there is no defined path, and I have to take the initiative to develop my own requirements.
Being a successful person is impossible to quantify. Perhaps like others who graduated, I feel aimless, suffocated by both too many options and too few. Walking out of West Valley for the last time made me finally realize where I was. After more than a decade, the identity of being a student no longer applied. I know that I’ll never be the same person I was in high school, and like anybody else, I’ll have to develop into a more sophisticated human being.
But I also know that the memories and experiences of high school will always exist despite personal change. The influences of the past four years will always be with me; the moments and ideas will stick. Over-seasoning everything in culinary class is now a flashback for me into being 17. I can always look back at that capsule into who I was, and what I thought was funny.
In time we toned down the amount of cayenne for our grades’ sake and because we tired of eating pure spice. Given another chance now, I probably wouldn’t tank my grades over a spice, but I once did.
Like my jacket tainted by cayenne, I’ll always have fragments of the teenage experience in me.
Cameron White is an alumnus of West Valley High School.