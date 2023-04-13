 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Lisa Jarvis

Abortion pill ruling threatens pharmaceutical innovation

Challenging the FDA

Elisa Wells/Plan C/Getty Images/TNS

A combination pack of mifepristone, left, and misoprostol tablets, two medicines used together, also called the abortion pill.

 Elisa Wells/Plan C/Getty Images/TNS

A Texas federal judge’s ruling to remove the 23-year-old drug mifepristone from the market not only threatens abortion access in the U.S. — it’s also an appalling sideswipe at the Food and Drug Administration’s authority and expertise.

And if allowed to stand, it will have a stifling effect on pharmaceutical innovation. Discovering and developing a drug is expensive; depending on who you ask, the average cost of bringing a new medicine or vaccine from idea to market is anywhere from a few hundred million dollars to more than $2 billion.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

621597 Commitment - IBEW Local 1547

IBEW Local 1547 members are committed to getting the job done.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.