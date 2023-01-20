 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Ruben Navarrette Jr.

A lying member of Congress? Alert the media!

Rep. George Santos

Win McNamee/TNS

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Santos is facing scrutiny for lies he told about his personal and professional background during his campaign.

 Win McNamee/TNS

I’ve tried. I’ve really tried. But I just haven’t been able to get worked up over the tall tales of George Santos.

When I start to pay attention to the misstatements and misadventures of the 34-year-old misfit Republican congressman from Long Island, I just lose interest.

Distributed by The Washington Post Writers Group.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

621597 Commitment - IBEW Local 1547

IBEW Local 1547 members are committed to getting the job done.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.