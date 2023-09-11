 Skip to main content
Golden Heart Tales

A day that lives on in infamy: Sept. 11, 2001

2017 memorial for 9/11

News-Miner file photo

In this News-Miner file photo, Master Sgt. Jerry Harrison, left, speaks Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, during the 9/11 Memorial held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Fairbanks. Harrison served in the Marine Corp. for 20 years and was at the Twin Towers in New York during the terror attack 16 years ago. He is now senior instructor for the West Valley High School Marine Corp. Jr. ROTC program. Continuing from left is Color Guard cadets Dennis O’Donnell, Jake Kinder, Jared Thoma and Christian Carlton.

 News-Miner file photo

Each Sept. 11, Americans relive the horror of those who died in New York, at the Pentagon, and in a Pennsylvania field. I hope today’s high school and college students born after 2001 spend a little time pondering the day Osama Bin Laden launched his private war on the United States.

I’ve heard firsthand some stories told by 9/11 survivors and watched painful documentaries. Personally, I talked with a diamond jeweler with a bum heart who walked miles from midtown Manhattan to Queens over a bridge with his clothing covered with thick ash. I talked with a chauffeur who saw the first plane hit the towers. I talked with an acquaintance who recalled hearing the first plane’s engines and looked up to see American Airlines Flight 11 flying low over Manhattan, although she was spared seeing the crash.

Contact Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.

