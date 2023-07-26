 Skip to main content
BLM must not designate multi-use land as land with conservation purposes

The Daily News-Miner long has appreciated how Alaska’s elected officials and citizens have resisted federal incursion into land management, which we believe is detrimental to our state. Now we have a departure by a federal agency that has traditionally been open to accommodating public use in Alaska.

This is why we were surprised and displeased to read an announcement in the Federal Register* that the Bureau of Land Management and its parent agency, the Department of the Interior, have proposed a scheme to replace multi-use land by designating these as “land with conservation purposes.”

