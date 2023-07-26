BLM must not designate multi-use land as land with conservation purposes

The Daily News-Miner long has appreciated how Alaska’s elected officials and citizens have resisted federal incursion into land management, which we believe is detrimental to our state. Now we have a departure by a federal agency that has traditionally been open to accommodating public use in Alaska.
This is why we were surprised and displeased to read an announcement in the Federal Register* that the Bureau of Land Management and its parent agency, the Department of the Interior, have proposed a scheme to replace multi-use land by designating these as “land with conservation purposes.”
We feel this is a serious and objectionable government overreach. The BLM and Interior could then make land management policy changes labeled as conservation measures in critical areas such as public land use and outdoor recreation use. We fear permitting the federal government this intrusion could result in an unwanted major rule change and become part of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.
If this proposal should become policy, the BLM “would establish a framework to ensure healthy landscapes, abundant wildlife habitat, clean water and balanced decision-making on our nation’s public lands.” That sentence sounds to us like a way to lock up significant parts of Alaska under BLM control.
We strongly back our state’s leaders, and those of 16 other states, challenging BLM from making it possible to lock up lands historically open to the public. Among the Alaska public officials expressing dismay in public statements include Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Fish and Game Manager Doug Vincent-Lang, and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.
Gov. Dunleavy’s statement succinctly sums up the reason for his objections that also apply to our own concerns. “Alaskans, businesses, and the State all need predictability and assurances about their livelihoods and endeavors—our economy depends on it,” Dunleavy stated. “Our lands don’t have to be locked up by a distant office in D.C. Balance between uses and protecting our environment can exist—Alaskans have shown that for decades.”
We could not say it any better. We urge the BLM to back away from this proposed change.