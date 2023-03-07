 Skip to main content
Biologist says Manh Choh drainage likely to prove toxic to aquatic life

The most consequential environmental issue in the development of a hardrock mine is the potential for waste rock, pit walls, and tailings to generate sulfuric acid when exposed to oxygen.

If a new mineral prospect generates acid, the drainage from the mine site will become toxic to aquatic life in downstream habitats unless that water is contained and treated to neutralize the acid and precipitate dissolved metals. Acid mine drainage (AMD), as it is commonly referred to, can persist for hundreds or thousands of years after the mineral prospect has been exhausted and requires perpetual mitigation to preserve water quality downstream. Most hardrock mines and mine prospects in Alaska today are known or predicted to produce AMD. These include Red Dog, Greens Creek, Donlin, and Pebble. And now, with the recent postings on the DNR Large Mines website, we know that the Manh Choh Mine will also generate AMD. A notable exception is the Fort Knox mine that does not generate AMD.

