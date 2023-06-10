 Skip to main content
Averill Thayer made his own trails as he went

Alaska as a territory and the 49th State has had no shortage of rugged individualists, seemingly invincible outdoor adventurers, and passionate environmentalists devoted to keeping the Arctic ecosystem unaltered. Yet even so, Averill Thayer, the longtime range manager for the Arctic National Wilderness, stood out among all of them as a redoubtable battler to afford generations to come an authentic wilderness experience.

His death in May at age 97 was lamented by many old timers in the Interior. Agree with him or not on his unswerving “greenie” views about Alaskan environment issues, most respected the sincerity of his convictions and determination to keep a vast area of the state as wild as it could be kept.

