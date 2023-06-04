 Skip to main content
Asks that FNSB Assembly amend the CAAP

To the editor: This country was founded on the principles of freedom, representation, and equality. In practice we haven’t always followed these principles, but I believe that striving towards them has fundamentally shaped the American spirit. Do you believe that we as individuals have a right to participate in our government? To have our concerns heard and considered by the people in charge of forming the policies that will directly aect our lives? I ask you to bear this question in mind when reading the following.

In November of 2022, two days after he was elected, Aaron Lojewski fired a committee of scientists, experts, and community leaders appointed through a selective public process so he could replace them behind closed doors with his own friends and political allies. While within his political powers, this move was unprecedented and led to one of the newly appointed members resigning over ethical concerns.

