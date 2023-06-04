Asks that FNSB Assembly amend the CAAP

To the editor: This country was founded on the principles of freedom, representation, and equality. In practice we haven’t always followed these principles, but I believe that striving towards them has fundamentally shaped the American spirit. Do you believe that we as individuals have a right to participate in our government? To have our concerns heard and considered by the people in charge of forming the policies that will directly aect our lives? I ask you to bear this question in mind when reading the following.
In November of 2022, two days after he was elected, Aaron Lojewski fired a committee of scientists, experts, and community leaders appointed through a selective public process so he could replace them behind closed doors with his own friends and political allies. While within his political powers, this move was unprecedented and led to one of the newly appointed members resigning over ethical concerns.
Since the new committee was appointed to finish the FNSB Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which had been three years in the making and included hundreds of comments worth of public input, in-depth research done by an independent contractor, and hours upon hours of community involvement, they have proceeded to thoroughly disrespect all of the work made to create it. The new committee did not have any background knowledge or involvement with the plan at all, only listened to testimony that supported their beliefs while demeaning and belittling those whose comments opposed their politics, and completely gutted the climate plan that $80,000 of taxpayer dollars went into creating.
On the FNSB website’s page for the climate plan, it states that the purpose of the plan is to do two things:
1. Reduce the borough’s contributions to climate change by lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and
2. Adapt borough operations to better prepare for climate change eects. (www.fnsb.gov/1002/Proposed-FNSB-Climate-Action-and-Adaptat) Why, then, did the committee delete almost everything that would have eectively done those two things? They removed a goal for GHG reduction for the
borough, removed transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables, cut out carbon emission tracking and reduction, got rid of improving air quality, and in several parts just flat out refused to say the phrase “climate change” at all, instead calling it “extreme weather events.” And after completely tearing apart the entire action chapter, they went so far as to remove all of the solid science, background information, and community input in all of the other chapters and put them in the appendices, making them less accessible to anyone reading.
Here’s a fun fact, did you know that according to the American Lung Association in 2018, Fairbanks ranked as the worst city in the nation for particle air pollution? (www.lung.org/media/press-releases/fairbanks-ranks-as) The new committee received dozens of comments about the incredibly poor air quality and how we need to move towards clean energy to improve it, but they not only cut out that provision, but removed working towards improving air quality period. Thanks, Lojewski! I’m sure the kids with black spots on their lungs simply from growing up in Fairbanks (source: my coworker’s friend’s MRI) will really appreciate that. I know I love stepping outside in the morning and immediately starting to cough as I inhale air that tastes like unadulterated exhaust, and I guess the committee members must have pretty good health insurance to have the luxury not to worry about it.
Honestly, this whole process has left a bad taste in my mouth worse than the Fairbanks air. As someone who showed up and testified multiple times to the committee, I was scoed at, interrogated, and belittled for being a student, for not paying property taxes, and for taking the time to stand up for something that I believed in. My friends and I were told to wait until we were older to understand, to do more research before commenting (as if they didn’t have to delay meeting for months because they hadn’t read the plan), and given the most condescending advice possible.
The word for it is not one I think the newspaper can publish. There is so much wrong with everything that Lojewski and the committee have done, but there is something that we can do. On June 8th, the FNSB Assembly will meet to consider the plan, and they will be taking comments and testimony. Don’t let them silence our voices. Ask them to amend the CAAP to include the things that this great community needs.