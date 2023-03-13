 Skip to main content
Asks about Mary Peltola staff and office space to meet public

Mary Peltola has arranged to send out several expensive mailings and we have heard her voice on assorted radio commercials. All her releases imply that she wants to “be of service to you and your family”. If this were true, she’d have an Alaska office with a constituent services staff by now.

On September 1, 2022, she won the special election to complete the late Congressman Don Young’s term. On November 8, 2022, she was elected to a full term. During the seven months she has been in office, she has failed to establish a Congressional office in Alaska and has been unable to maintain a consistent and reliable staff in DC. However, she continues to staff her campaign offices in Alaska.

