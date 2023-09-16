 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

An unfair shake: Legal questions aside, Tetlin posts allegations about the Kinross mine deal

The Tetlin Native Corporation has posted a press release on its website making serious allegations about parties involved in the mineral lease that underlies the Kinross plan to truck ore to Fairbanks.

The many legal issues, which go back years before Kinross got involved, will be sorted out if and when the dispute over the mining lease ever goes to court.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.