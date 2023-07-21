 Skip to main content
An activist expresses concern and fears over Kinross ore hauling plans

To the editor: When I first came to Alaska in 1968, gold was $43.50 an ounce. Six years earlier, the gold dredge age had just ended. The slender corridor of the Richardson Highway was my family’s lifeline to Fairbanks as it is today for Delta, Salcha, Dot Lake, Dry Creek, Tanacross, Tok, Tetlin and Northway. If Kinross Gold’s ore haul plan proceeds, Fairbanks residents will also share the Mitchell, Peger, Johansen and Steese with the behemoth trucks.

However, eight rural communities have only the Richardson to reach advanced medical help, groceries and family. Concerned that our outlook is a Boeing-size 737 Kinross truck with 60 16-axle, 52-tire, 80+ tons and 60 empty 40-ton return double trailers, 120 per day every 10 minutes, likely driven by Lower 48 drivers, 24/7 365 days a year along with emergency vehicles, tourists, army convoys and snowplows for five years+, I called for a public meeting and contacted Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH), a group of longtime Alaskans, who like me, were worried.

