Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Chapter sends thanks to Rep. Stapp

The Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Chapter appreciates Representative Will Stapp, who represents the North Star Borough communities of Fort Richardson and North Pole, for assuring adequate funding for the State of Alaska's Dementia Awareness and Health CareCapacity Program.

During a recent House Finance meeting, Representative Stapp proposed an adjustment to the operating budget that received unanimous approval.

