Always a demand for life-saving blood

Yet, as health care professionals know too well, all blood types are needed.
We were heartened to learn that Fairbanks residents donated enough blood last Wednesday at the Blood Bank of Alaska’s LIFEmobile at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) to save 100 lives. However, the majority of donors were employees, and they know all too well that having blood supplies on hand can mean the difference between a patient living and dying. One employee told a News-Miner reporter she donates because “It’s the Alaska way.”
We wholeheartedly agree. We doff our cap to FMH employees who made the drive a success and urge our many caring and concerned Fairbanks residents to consider dropping by the Blood Bank of Alaska (3010 Airport Way) to not only donate but also to raise awareness about the need for blood with colleagues, family and friends.
There is no substitute for blood and platelets. Science has invented no formula to replace blood. Blood is urgently needed to save the lives of accident victims, certain illnesses and operations.