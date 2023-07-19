 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Always a demand for life-saving blood

Yet, as health care professionals know too well, all blood types are needed.

We were heartened to learn that Fairbanks residents donated enough blood last Wednesday at the Blood Bank of Alaska’s LIFEmobile at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH) to save 100 lives. However, the majority of donors were employees, and they know all too well that having blood supplies on hand can mean the difference between a patient living and dying. One employee told a News-Miner reporter she donates because “It’s the Alaska way.”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.