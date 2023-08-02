Alaska lawmakers must consider regulating facial recognition

The time-saving will come from prepare-at-home boarding passes, the introduction of tag stations to replace kiosks, and using a machine, says Alaskan Airlines, to replace kiosks, and using a machine to “scan your face, government-issued I.D., and bags.
Whoa! Hold your horses, Alaska Airlines.
You had the News-Miner at faster check-in but absolutely lost us at facial recognition.
We already have held serious reservations about government overreach due to TSA’s security upgrades employing facial recognition at an increasing number of airports. In short, we are definitely “underjoyed” with the entire concept of facial recognition at airports. We think Alaskan Airlines and TSA each try too hard to sell a misguided premise that the new technology is all good for us.
On the contrary, we fear if facial recognition becomes the airport standard, there will be the strong possibility of potential loss of civil liberties, rampant racial profiling, and an overall unwanted intrusion into passenger privacy.
Will refusal to submit equate to being denied permission to board?
We do sympathize with Alaska Airlines and TSA that want to prevent potential security risks and known bad actors from boarding.
The number of incidents involving troublesome passengers who annoy, inconvenience, and even endanger crews and passengers certainly troubles us.
Still, the News-Miner’s position is that the State of Alaska’s lawmakers and citizens need to take a hard look at the expanding use of facial recognition. Serious talks are needed about whether or not state regulation of such technology is needed.
Our bottom line is that we can wait a couple minutes more in an airport line if that means protecting our civil liberties.