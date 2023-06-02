A salute to the area's volunteers

News-Miner opinion: Often it seems that the day’s daily news is about bad news for someone or some group. Today we wanted to offer a shout of thanks to the thousands of Borough residents who represent all that is good about our bustling community.
We’re taking time to thank all of the volunteers who give time, money and passion to the Borough and in return get the satisfaction of knowing their time and energies not only are well spent, but also appreciated. You make a difference, Volunteers.
It would be impossible to name all the volunteer groups and individuals who toil willingly in the Borough and Alaska Interior.
They are greeters who show up to meet travelers at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitor Center.
They pick up litter cast along our rivers and roadways.
They get qualified as gardeners with 40 hours of training from the UAF Cooperative Extension Service and they maintain flower beds on the Pioneer Home grounds.
You’ll find them in hospitals, hospices, animal shelters, food banks, missions, museums, churches, rest homes, schools, sports fields, wildlife area, parks, and uncountable other places.
They assist with nursing, policing, teaching, gardening, planting, coaching, comforting, training and what-not.
So here’s a tip of the cap to all Borough and Interior volunteers.
If by chance you stopped volunteering for any reason, please give some thought to rejoining your activist neighbors.
Studies show that many health benefits accrue to volunteers. The Dementia Education and Awareness Program which is part of Alaska’s Division of Public Health says that interaction with others is an important way to stave off dementia.