A salute to the area's volunteers

News-Miner opinion: Often it seems that the day’s daily news is about bad news for someone or some group. Today we wanted to offer a shout of thanks to the thousands of Borough residents who represent all that is good about our bustling community.

We’re taking time to thank all of the volunteers who give time, money and passion to the Borough and in return get the satisfaction of knowing their time and energies not only are well spent, but also appreciated. You make a difference, Volunteers.

