Opinion: We’ve all heard and mostly avoided the jokes about lawyers. Alaska has a shortage of lawyers and that is no joke. It is a legitimate concern in need of addressing by the legislature and professional legal groups. The obvious immediate shortage is in the need for public defenders in some cities of Alaska.

Of concern has been a declaration by Chief Justice Daniel Winfree, head and spokesperson for the Alaska Court System who publicly declared a “crisis” due to the shortage in the Public Defender Agency.