Opinion: We’ve all heard and mostly avoided the jokes about lawyers. Alaska has a shortage of lawyers and that is no joke. It is a legitimate concern in need of addressing by the legislature and professional legal groups. The obvious immediate shortage is in the need for public defenders in some cities of Alaska.
Of concern has been a declaration by Chief Justice Daniel Winfree, head and spokesperson for the Alaska Court System who publicly declared a “crisis” due to the shortage in the Public Defender Agency.
This is not a new problem. In 2018, the Alaska House Finance Committee funded the addition of four lawyers to the Public Defender Agency. This was intended to stave off the real possibility that public defenders might need to turn away cases they could not professionally represent due to their being spread thin.
What is slightly different today is that the House Finance Committee fears a needed law protecting sexual assault victims might increase a filing of sexual assault cases. The law basically changes sexual assault definition to include any allegation in which a victim showed she wanted all sexual interaction to cease. For consent to be given as of 2022, the law states a sexual act must be “positively expressed by word or action.”
That change stands to reason given that Alaska’s sexual assault numbers by a long shot exceed the reported cases of sexual assault in other states. Alaska, for example, reports 155 cases of forcible rape per 100,000 inhabitants. That number is more than double number two Arkansas’ forcible rape cases.
There clearly is a need to hire additional public defenders and to fill other staff shortages in communities such as Bethel and Nome. That need concerns the News-Miner. The legislature’s strengthening of the definition of sexual assault was a good and positive thing with the unintended consequence of likely making caseloads soar.
The Alaska Bar Association has recommended to the state Supreme Court that the current stringent exam score needed by applicants for admission to the bar be lowered ten points to increase the number of attorneys in the state. This would mean Alaska’s score would be comparable to the scores of most other U.S. states.
The News-Miner, like all newspapers, is better at asking questions than finding solutions to complicated matters such as the state’s shortage of lawyers. We trust our legislature, governor, and Office of Public Advocacy and Public Defender Agency will put this matter high up in the agenda. It would be a shame should sexual offender cases deserving a hearing be shelved.