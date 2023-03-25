Sunrise by the Lake

James Wheeler/SouveinirPixels

 James Wheeler/SouveinirPixels

Across the nation and Alaska, in particular, demand for houses continues to outstrip the current supply. Still, there are some things hard to rush. Lending experts say it takes about 51 days from when a home is listed until the day an offer is accepted.

A big reason why the housing market has been so intense is the recent raised mortgage rates. Taking full advantage of an opportune mortgage market is likelier if you connect with the right mortgage lender. To do that, be prepared to shop around and compare prices before ultimately negotiating a deal. It’s homework that could end up saving you thousands.

For more consumer tips visit trust-bbb.org.