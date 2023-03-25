Living in a wildfire prone area is a reality for Alaska, especially in recent years when the number of incidents have increased.
But residents can take steps to reduce the risk to their homes and property with effective measures. The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection recommends adopting national “Firewise” principles to reduce risk.
The Forestry Division notes that “when wildland fire strikes, firefighters must prioritize their efforts and may not reach every home. A Firewise home is more likely to survive a fire.”
The first steps start with creating a defensible space around your home by removing all dead or dry vegetation within 15 feet of the building. Between 30 feet and 100 feet from the home, residents should thin conifers and black spruce trees 10 or 15 feet between branches, prune the remaining connfier limbs to six feet, remove shrubs beneath trees.
Lawns should be maintained at three inches or less and well watered, remove any flammable debris from the property, keep the area under stairs and decks clear of debris, clean the roof and gutters and have a 15-foot clearance between any chimney and the nearest tree branches.
The same principles apply to sheds and outbuildings as well.
General recommendations include ensuring a house has a clear address mark in case an fire department responds, keep garden hoses and fire tools such as shovels and rakes at the ready, and maintain turnaround space on the driveway for emergency vehicle access. Firewood should be stored at least 30 feet from a home and 10 feet from a wood fence.
A Firewise home plan recommends attaching a chimney spark arrestor and covering attic and ridge vents with a 1/8th inch wire mesh screen.
The Firewise program strongly recommends an on-property water supply, especially ones with a pump. An on-site water source gives firefighters and homeowners a much better chance of protecting a threatened house or extinguishing one that is burning. Recommended storage sites can include rain-water catchment basin, outdoor pond, stream, hot tub or even a canoe for an emergency water storage container.
In February, Norm McDonald, fire protection program manager for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection told lawmakers that 576 wildfires burned 3.1 million acres in Alaska. One of the largest complexes, the Clear complex, destroyed homes near Anderson In Denali Borough and forced a large evacuation area. The Clear Fire ultimately destroyed or damaged two homes and 50 other buildings.
The most important element, however, is a home safety and escape plan. Homeowners should ensure all major rooms have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers.
The Alaska Division of Forestry recommends monitoring all wildfire risks and notifications pertaining to wildfire status. If a recommendation or order to evacuate comes, residents should be prepared to leave as early as possible.
When preparing an escape plan, make sure each bedroom or room has a net clear opening width of at least 20 inches, a net clear opening height of at least 24 inches and a minimum area of 820.7 square inches. Residents should also ensure they have an emergency kit with food and water, medication and prescriptions for all family members and pets, important papers.