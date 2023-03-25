The weather in Fairbanks has really warmed up with the arrival of Spring. Fairbanks being Fairbanks you may have noticed some dripping coming from the area around your skylight and from those asbestos shingles you meant to replace last year but did not.
If you’re a homeowner looking to repair or replace your current roof, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers these tips on completing your project safely and with confidence.
Understand the full scope of your project. Will you need just spot repairs or are you replacing the whole roof? Do you need to hire someone certified to install a specific type of roof system? Is old roof removal part of your project? Does a professional tree service need to evaluate potential risks like low-hanging branches? Make sure you understand these details before you start collecting bids.
Check your insurance coverage. If your project is for fixing damage, you might consider having a licensed insurance adjuster or contractor inspect your roof. Check your homeowner’s insurance to see if your project is covered and how you should proceed if it is. (You also want to check your contractor’s insurance coverage for things like worker’s compensation, property damage, and personal liability.)
Get a detailed estimate. Clearly written proposals that are detailed and broken down into separate line items are a good sign that the contractor is being thorough and has prepared an accurate estimate. This gives you both a common reference point to work from.
Your estimate or proposal should include:
• The type of roof covering, manufacturer and color
• Materials to be included in the work, e.g., underlayment, ice dam protection membrane
• Scope of work to be done:
• Removal or replacement of existing roof
• Flashing work, e.g., existing flashings to be replaced or re-used, adding new flashing, flashing metal type
• Ventilation work, e.g., adding new vents
• Who is responsible for repairing/replacing exterior landscape or interior finishes that are damaged during the course of the work? Make sure that it contains language addressing who is responsible for any damage that occurs as a result of the work.
• All items of concern and work to be done should be included in the contract.
• Approximate starting and completion dates
• Length of warranty and what is covered, e.g., workmanship, water leakage
• Who will haul away the old roofing materials and/or project waste (e.g. extra materials, packaging, etc.)? Is there extra charge for this service?
Do your research. Lastly, you want to find a business you can trust, so be thorough in your research to hire a reliable and trustworthy contractor. Good communication is key to any successful project, so pay attention to how you mesh with candidates on a person-to-person level during the interview process. As always, you can search for roofers in your area at BBB.org. Look at the reviews and complaints and remember that businesses with the BBB Accredited Business Seal are committed to upholding BBB’s Standards for Trust.
Visit BBB.org for more about home improvement, hiring a trusted roofing contractor, and other tips for tackling your home maintenance needs.
