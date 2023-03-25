Martha Stewart says you need only nine essential spices, and you can go online and check her list out. But what are essential spices for your pantry?
Every kitchen pantry should have some basic spices. If you look online, you could see a staggering list of 20-30 spices. Are they really all essential? No, it all depends on how you like to cook and what you like to cook. What’s essential to one cook is not that essential to another.
A cook that uses just salt and pepper, or bakes with cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg, does not need a lot of spices in their pantry other than these.
However, If you like to cook chili, you’ll need things like chili powder, garlic powder, cumin and paprika. If you love Indian food and make curry regularly, you’ll need coriander, turmeric and garam masala. If you plan to bake a lot, then spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves might be among your essentials. It’s all dependent on what you like to cook.
Looking up a list of essential spices online and simply buying everything is not a great idea. Supermarket spices, especially ground spices, have a limited shelf-life. Ground spices lose much of their flavor and the aromatics disappear within months as the essential oils break down and evaporate.
Buying a bunch of spices you don’t actually use, or use rarely, means that not only are you wasting money and shelf space, when you do eventually use that ingredient, it’s already stale.
Back to basics. Salt and black pepper. You may want kosher salt, table salt or sea salt. There is a large variety of salt in the market. Freshly ground black pepper using peppercorns is certainly best. I also keep regular ground pepper handy.
I’ve added a short list depending on what you may want to cook.
• Crushed red pepper: One of the most versatile — can be used in pasta sauces, vegetables, stir fries.
• Chili powder: For homemade chili, dry rubs, enchiladas, and tacos.
• Cumin powder (aka ground cumin): Used in Latin American, Middle Eastern, African and Indian cuisines.
• Oregano: Use in pizza, flatbreads and in pasta sauces.
• Cayenne Pepper: Very HOT! Use sparingly.
• Paprika: Sweet and smoked. Adds color and flavor.
• Italian seasoning: Blend of various dried herbs. Use in Italian dishes.
• Garlic powder: To sprinkle on roasted vegetables and in Italian, Indian or Mexican cooking.
Breads, cookies, cakes and pies
• Cinnamon: Used in most of the above items.
• Nutmeg: You can buy ground or whole to grate fresh.
• Vanilla extract: Essential in baking.
• Ground ginger: Popular in cookies and cakes.
So, stock what you will use the most. You can purchase spices for specialized recipes you are cooking, but clean out your spices every 6-8 months as the shelf like will deteriorate with time rendering the spice useless.