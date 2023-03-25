When contemplating the expense of home improvement projects, many home owners choose to tackle interior painting themselves rather than hire a professional. It’ll save money, they reason, and besides, it’s easy. Right?
Well, not exactly.
While it’s true that the average homeowner can do a serviceable job of applying paint to a wall, overconfidence and a lack of basic painting knowledge can lead to results that are less than stellar.
As a former commercial painting contractor, I can say with some authority that at least 30% of any painting job is janitorial in nature. This doesn’t just apply to the walls themselves, but for the entire room. Also, please believe me when I say that gimmicky little tools such as v-shaped corner painters are just that: gimmicks. Proper prep work eliminates the need for these, so you’re better off investing in the materials and tools a professional would use.
Prep
Clean the area to be painted. Wipe down baseboard, door and window trim and with a dry or damp cloth to remove dust and provide a clean surface for masking tape to adhere to. Vacuum or sweep the floors, paying special attention to the perimeter, as you will be applying masking tape directly to the surface.
Ideally, all furniture should be removed from the space beforehand. It is much easier — and safer — to paint a room when you don’t have to maneuver around large items or worry about tripping over them. In addition, this ensures that the furniture will remain paint-free. If you do have to leave furniture in the room, consolidate it all in the center and cover it with plastic sheeting. You might be tempted to throw a canvas drop cloth over everything and call it good. Don’t. Paint has a way of finding unprotected spots, so make sure you cover everything completely and secure the sheeting with masking tape. This is especially true if you plan to paint the ceiling as well.
Masking off
This is exactly what it sounds like — covering, aka masking — any surfaces that will not be painted. Unfinished wood is especially “thirsty” and will quickly absorb any paint that comes into contact with it. Once dry, latex paint will stubbornly adhere to almost any surface, finished or not. Even the cleanest of painters can make mistakes when cutting in paint close to trim pieces, and the splatter generated from paint rollers can travel surprisingly far, so when masking off the rule is “better safe than sorry.”
Floors
Floors should be covered from wall to wall with thick plastic sheeting or paper floor covering. Plastic sheeting comes in a variety of thicknesses, measured in mils, and the higher the number of mils the more durable (and more expensive) it is. I prefer 6 mil plastic, as it’s thick enough to stand up to foot traffic and is easier to cut and tape into position than thinner, less expensive sheeting. After I’ve taped off the entire floor, I then lay canvas tarps over the plastic. The canvas will absorb any paint drips and is less slippery than bare plastic. Contractors commonly use heavy-duty rosin paper to protect floors, as it is more durable and less slippery than plastic. The thickness of the paper makes it easier to cut and fasten into place, but it’s generally more expensive that plastic, so choose according to your budget. Also, while rosin paper is paint resistant, it is not paint proof, so take care to keep large drips and spills to a minimum.
When masking floors I prefer to run a line of 2-inch wide masking tape around the perimeter of the room, on the flooring itself, as close to the bottom of the baseboard or wall as I can get. I then roll out my floor covering and cut it so it’s slightly shy of the wall or trim. I then run a second line of tape over the edge of the plastic or paper and stick that to the tape already laid down. This may sound like a lot of work, but trust me, it’s easier in the long run and the masking is much more likely to stay in place and protect the floor as it should.
Trim, countertops and baseboard heaters
Invest in a hand masker. Often known in the trades as a masking gun, this two-wheeled device holds a roll of masking tape on one wheel, a roll of masking paper or plastic film on the other, and has a long, serrated blade to cut the paper or plastic in a straight, clean line. After placing the tape and masking material on their respective rollers and affixing the leading edge of tape to the leading edge of the masking material, place the outer, raw edge of the masking tape as close to the wall surface as possible while pulling the masker along the length of the trim, baseboard or countertop. Cut the paper at each corner and use small pieces of masking tape to tack the untaped side to the surface that needs to be protected.
I usually use masking paper on door and baseboard trim and to cover baseboard heating units. Plastic film works best on larger windows and kitchen and bathroom backsplashes and counters. Masking paper comes in different widths, and a 1-foot wide roll is sufficient to cover most baseboards and door trim. Masking film comes in varying widths and can be unfolded to partially or completely cover windows and counters. I generally use the 2-foot wide plastic film on windows and counters, as this is enough to cover the majority of the surface and protect it from splatter when rolling paint on the walls.