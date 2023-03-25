Vinyl flooring has been in use seemingly forever, but it’s come a long way since home owners painstakingly slopped on goop and put down endless squares.
Thanks to advanced digital technology, luxury vinyl is easier than ever on the eyes and looks authentic whether you choose a stone or wood-flooring look, according to Florcraft Carpet One Floor & Home flooring guru Brian Marvel of Fairbanks. “It’s become very close to the look of genuine hardwood and stone,” he said.
Make no mistake, putting in quality flooring all throughout a house is expensive, but the more expensive luxury vinyl tends to hold up much better than less expensive vinyl products. You don’t want to experience a bad case of buyer remorse once your floor is literally set in stone. You’ll want to consider the colors of your walls and the present look of your furniture and interior design in each room. Yes, you’ll be able to order a warranty, but that’s basically for defects in the wear layer, not for normal wear-and-tear or owner abuse of the vinyl. “Putting in too much soap while cleaning is what makes a floor look dirty,” Marvel said. “Luxury vinyl is not hard to keep clean.”
One of the most useful things you can do when remodeling or putting luxury vinyl into a new home is to plan ahead with in-store experts such as Marvel. You’ll need to combine your needs with such practicalities as budgeting, choosing wear-resistant vinyl for durability if you have children, heavy traffic, or large pets, and knowing where you plan to set the flooring down. It makes a big difference if you are selecting vinyl for a basement or for an upstairs room with people living beneath you, Marvel stressed. You’ll definitely want waterproof and liquid-proof, durable tile for a bathroom and/or kitchen project.
There is much you can do on your own to work with a luxury tile expert. You’ll need to know the square footage of your intended rooms. Floor and home experts are happy to come to your home to measure. Luxury vinyl today often comes in five or six-foot sheets.
