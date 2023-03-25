Luxury vinyl floor

Preplanning makes perfect when it comes to the installation of luxury vinyl floors.

Courtesy Florcraft Carpet One Floor & Home

Vinyl flooring has been in use seemingly forever, but it’s come a long way since home owners painstakingly slopped on goop and put down endless squares.

Thanks to advanced digital technology, luxury vinyl is easier than ever on the eyes and looks authentic whether you choose a stone or wood-flooring look, according to Florcraft Carpet One Floor & Home flooring guru Brian Marvel of Fairbanks. “It’s become very close to the look of genuine hardwood and stone,” he said.

Hank Nuwer is the Managing Editor of the Daily News-Miner.