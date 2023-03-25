Granite Countertops

Is your kitchen needing a bit more spice? It might be time to shake things up with a renovation — more specifically those countertops. Fairbanks has a ton of stores specializing in countertops. You can shop the Giants like Lowe’s or Home Depot. Or you can go to specialty stores such as Counter Fitters.

There are newer materials on the market sandwiched between laminate and granite, and they run from the bottom to the top of the price spectrum.