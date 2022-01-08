More than 3,500 new resident cases of Covid-19 were reported in just two days, numbers not seen since September, according to state health officials.
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said the Omicron variant accounts for 80% to 95% of all new cases in Alaska, reflecting national trend.
“We are expecting a huge jump in cases based on what we are seeing,” Zink said during a media call. “It’s pretty clear that Omicron is here and spreading quickly across the state of Alaska.”
Health officials warn that Omicron is more contagious than past variants, including the Delta variant which drove the summer spike. Hospitalizations are not spiking at the same rate, however.
Cases
The Department of Health and Social Services reported 4,543 new cases between Monday and Thursday, with sharp spikes on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the data, 1,784 residents were reported Wednesday and another 1,750 on Thursday. The last reported high was in September, with 1,719 cases.
There were a total of 478 new cases for the Fairbanks North Star Borough since Monday, according to DHSS.
Zink said the state will change how it reports its Covid-19 data. DHSS will favor weekly reporting changes over daily numbers. Hospitalization and death statistics will also be more accurate than case counts.
The reporting changes come as health officials across the globe discuss what data becomes more relevant as more people have either been exposed or vaccinated against the virus.
Health professionals will begin to see more people with mild or asymptomatic conditions and less hospitalizations, which reduces the risk of overwhelming a health system.
“That is kind of the natural progression through a pandemic, as this has less and less impact on the population as a whole,” Zink said.
Hospitalizations and deaths
Despite a huge increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations are not rising dramatically statewide.
“Nationally and internationally, we have not been seeing the same rate of hospitalization and illness with Omicron as we have seen with Delta,” Zink said.
As of Friday, 70 people were hospitalized with Covid across Alaska, up from 56 reported on Wednesday, and represents 6.7% of all inpatients. Six people are on a ventilator.
Only two new hospitalizations were attributed to coronavirus in the Fairbanks North Star Borough as of Thursday but according to to Kelly Atlee, communications director for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, seven patients were positive with Covid on Friday morning, accounting for 10% of the hospital’s 76 inpatients. Another two were suspected of having it, with test results pending.
Hospitals’ biggest concern — at least nationally — has been staff getting sick, according to Zink.
“We are continuing to work with our hospitals to make sure they get the resources they need,” she said.
Zink cautioned that while infection rates are rising, the federal government has reduced the amount of monoclonal treatments it allocates.
“We are very limited in our supplies at this time with the significant demand,” Zink said.
Vaccinations
State health officials continue to emphasize both vaccines and booster shots as the best form of protection against Covid-19.
Fairbanks North Star Borough vaccination rates remain behind the state level as a whole. In the borough, only 49.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, 54.6% have received one dose with 17.3% opting for a booster shot.
Alaska as a whole lags behind the rest of the nation with only 21.9% of people getting a booster.
“We are quite a bit behind on the booster shots,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said that vaccines are less effective against the Omicron variant than against Delta. But the vaccine, he said, still offers better protection than those who are only partially or unvaccinated.
According to the CDC, the vaccine only provides 35% effectiveness against the Omicron variant, compared to 65% effectiveness against the Delta variant.
McLaughlin said booster shots, after a two-week wait period, dramatically shore up immunity to 75% effectiveness against Omicron variant infection.
”People who have a vaccine breakthrough infection but are fully vaccinated are still less likely to be hospitalized or die from exposure to Covid-19,” McLaughlin said.