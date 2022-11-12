A roomful of talented artisans created a field of sunflowers over the past few weeks. The colorful 14x14 inch squares will be sold at a January First Friday event, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen to help Ukranian refugees.
The artisans were all members of a Ukranian Sunflower class, led by longtime quilter Lindy Kinn. The class was part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). Four sessions were held in October and November.
“Many of the sunflowers are based on Emily Taylor’s Ukranian Sunflower pattern, which inspired the project,” Lindy Kinn said. “Others are original designs. Each sunflower is different and reflects the artist’s unique style.”
The sunflowers are created using a collage quilting technique. Fabrics are fused together to create an image.
The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. It represent the warmth and power of the sun and has been used to symbolize peace. Recently, it has become a symbol of solidarity and resistance against the country’s invasion by Russia forces. The bright yellow against a blue background echoes the colors of the Ukranian flag. Blue denotes the skies over the vast land. Yellow stands for the grain growing in the huge wheat fields below.
These sunflowers are a way local artisans can “do our small part to make a big difference,” Kinn said.
The originator of the design raised money for Ukraine with this pattern, and Kinn is continuing that tradition.
The sunflowers will be on display beginning the First Friday of January at Wells Street Gallery. They will be for sale for $85 apiece. All proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian climate and community crises. In this case, it will benefit Ukraine.