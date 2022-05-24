EDMONTON, ALBERTA — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
The Oilers lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 5 is at Calgary on Thursday.
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two assists and Mike Smith made 29 saves for Edmonton, the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division.
Jacob Markstrom allowed four goals on 25 shots for Calgary, the No. 1 seed in the Pacific.
The Flames rallied from three goals down before Nugent-Hopkins’ second goal gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead at 16:33 of the third period. He lifted a rebound over Markstrom off a shot from Tyson Barrie.
Nugent-Hopkins scored 21 seconds into the first period after Markstrom fanned on a clearing attempt at the side of the net to make it 1-0.
Zach Hyman made it 2-0 on the power play at 9:53, sweeping a loose puck at the crease.
Kane gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead at 18:54 when his shot from the slot deflected off the stick of Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who dove to try and block the shot.
Elias Lindholm scored on the power play at 9:04 of the second period on a shot from the right face-off circle to make it 3-1, and Mikael Backlund cut it to 3-2 off a rush down the right wing 36 seconds later at 9:40.
Markstrom made an outstanding save on Leon Draisaitl at 10:02 of the third period during an Oilers power play to keep the Flames within a goal when he slid across and got his pad on a one-time shot.
Rasmus Andersson tied it 54 seconds later from 132 feet away at 10:56, clearing the puck from inside his own zone that found its way past Smith.
Kane scored an empty-net goal with 25 seconds left for the 5-3 final.{/div}