Peggy Ann Ferguson
Alaska lost a theater arts icon when Peggy Ferguson passed on New Year’s Eve day of injuries she sustained in a fall at her home. She died of a heart attack at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where she was air-evacuated to get treatment for a serious head injury. She was 75.
Peggy was born in Jackson, Minnesota, to Wilmer and Edna Pohlman on Dec. 14, 1946. She went to school in Carlton, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Theater Arts and Speech. As her university graduation approached, Mildred Wenger showed up as a recruiter for the North Star Borough school district and signed her to a one-year contract to teach at Ryan Middle School. Like many Alaskans who came here for short periods, she stayed 51 years.
After a year at Ryan, Peggy transferred to Lathrop High School and was immediately into show production. “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Lil Abner,” and “Fanny the Frivolous Flapper” were some of her earliest productions. She also volunteered for Fairbanks Drama Association (FDA) and Fairbanks Light Opera Theater (FLOT) where she directed “My Fair Lady,” the first of seven musicals she directed in five years. After a short stint at the Care-Age North Center where she was Events Director for the senior citizen residents, she moved to Anchorage in 1981 where she was Managing Director of the Valley Performing Arts Center in Palmer and, more important, a founder of the Alaska Light Opera Theater in Anchorage. She returned to Fairbanks in 1987 where she was hired by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce as the Special Events Director. It was in this capacity that she met her future husband Mike Ferguson who was the newly assigned Vice Commander of the Eielson Fighter Wing and a volunteer to chair the city’s annual Winter Carnival.
Many Fairbanksans will remember that was the year the committee, with the chamber’s approval, decided to reinstitute the Ice Carving event. However, they couldn’t find anyone who knew how to get ice out of the ponds, lakes and rivers, so Peggy bought a couple of truck loads of ice in Seattle and convinced TOTE to ship them to Fairbanks at no expense to the chamber. It got national attention when Paul Harvey commented on his radio show that…”Shipping ice to Fairbanks was like shipping coals to Newcastle.” Bernie Karl to the rescue the next year with the comment “It’s insanity to think that we in Fairbanks should have to import ice.” He harvested ice that year and continues to have a leading role in the international ice carving competitions held annually in Fairbanks.
Mike chaired the committee a second year because by then his relationship with Peggy was romantic. They were married at the Eielson Chapel on April 1, 1989 (Yes, April Fool’s Day) because, as they said, it just seemed right for “Two Old Fools.” Within a couple of months, Mike was transferred to Hawaii where they lived on Hickam AFB for four years. They considered it a four-year honeymoon at Air Force expense. Mike retired in 1993 and the two returned to Fairbanks where Peggy has been immersed in the business part of show business for 28 years.
Peggy’s Fairbanks theater resume is extensive and can be summarized as having touched every aspect of the performing arts in Alaska. She produced and directed the Young People’s Theater Ensemble for the Fairbanks Arts Association. She worked as the Theater Division Director for the UAF Summer Fine Arts Camp for three years. She was a youth counselor for the Tanana Chiefs Conference where she was the inaugural staging director for “Northern Inua,” an original production featuring WEIO’s youth champion athletes, which promoted and honored the games and culture of Alaska’s indigenous peoples. She’s a co-founder of the Looking Glass Group Theater and has been the executive director of the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater, development director of the Fairbanks Light Opera Theater and, for the past 17 years, the executive director of the Fairbanks Drama Association and Children’s Theater.
Peggy has also been extensively involved in the show part of show business. Five times she took productions (all musicals) to Haines, Alaska’s American Community Theater Festival and—five times—was named best director, an accomplishment not yet equaled. She produced and directed 23 major stage productions (such as “Oklahoma,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Ain’t Misbehaving,” “South Pacific,” “On Golden Pond,” etc.) which all played to sold-out audiences. In addition, she produced and directed 17 summer Mystery Dinner Theater productions under FDA’s big three-ring circus tent. And finally, but very significantly, Peggy was appointed by five different governors to the Alaska State Arts Council which oversees programs and distributes grant funds to arts organizations throughout Alaska.
Bill Wright, a frequent collaborator and contributor over the years to her productions, broke the news of her passing on Facebook, and was quoted in the Daily News Miner’s release called her “…truly a force of nature who could not only move mountains, but heaven and earth as well. Heaven’s gain is our loss.”
Peggy is survived by her husband Mike Ferguson, her sister Paula (Rob) Burdick of Forest Lake, Minnesota, and her niece Sarah Burdick of Seattle, Washington. A celebration of her life is planned for the spring time-frame. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to Peggy’s favorite charity, the FDA Mortgage Maker Program, would be greatly appreciated.
Leslie Allan Bratten
Leslie “Les” Allan Bratten passed away suddenly on Dec. 23, 2021, at the home of a friend from natural causes.
Les was born Sep. 15, 1967, in Littlefork, Minnesota to Nancy and Bernie Bratten. When he was 12, the family moved to Alaska. Les attended school in Fairbanks, graduating from Lathrop High School in 1985.
He started working for Safeway in high school and was there for 25 years. He made many dear friends there and touched many lives with his kind and compassionate heart. He was generous with his time and would do anything he could to help others.
Les loved Alaska and spent much of his spare time outdoors. He enjoyed camping, boating, and was an avid fisherman. He could often be found at a local lake or river or fishing in Valdez. He enjoyed animals and especially dogs. He loved family and friends and was a great uncle to his nephews, nieces and family friends. Les spent many enjoyable hours with family and friends sharing stories and laughter around the campfire.
He was preceded in death by his father Bernard “Bernie” Bratten, grandparents Ray and Esther Granstrom and Peter and Irene Bratten, and many other family members and friends.
Les is survived by his mother Nancy Bratten of Fairbanks, AK, sisters Julie (Paul) Accola of Fairbanks, AK, and Kristi Schoenfelder of Knoxville, TN, niece Courtney Schoenfelder of Knoxville, TN, nephews Tanner Schoenfelder of Mesquite, NV, Nicholas Accola of Fairbanks, AK, and Andrew Accola of Fairbanks, AK, and many other family members and friends.
There will be a memorial service for Les on Jan. 15, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., Fairbanks, AK, 99701.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fairbanks animal shelter or Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
