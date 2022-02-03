Colette Lynn Glanz, of Central, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She was a 38-year resident of the Central area and married to William L. Glanz for 47 years. A full obituary will be published at a later date. A wake will be held on July 2 at the Central miners building.
Most Popular
Articles
- Film crew wraps up shooting TV pilot at Fairbanks car dealership
- Man en route to Las Vegas accused of stealing money and valuables from a North Pole safe
- Collision with grader causes pileup on Richardson Highway
- Deep snow traps hunters, sparks two rescue
- District to close three schools, realign middle school grades
- Troopers arrest North Pole man who allegedly threatened 'corrupt' judges, cops and lawmakers across the state
- Defense secretary to Dunleavy: National Guard troops must be vaccinated
- Updated ordinance increases penalties for trespassing
- Covid cases and hospitalizations increase across Alaska
- As a school closure looms, concerns are raised about the impact to students in need
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
"Denaan neenk'ededtleyh go ebaa netłel doso dʉhytl toghunh." / “We are all getting vaccinated so we will survive the disease." Video by the AKPIRG/NPACF Denaakk’e Language Panel, with Hʉkk'aaghneestaatlno Lorraine David, Velma Schafer, Alberta Vent, and Kk'ołeyo Dewey Hoffman.