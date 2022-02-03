Colette Lynn Glanz, of Central, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She was a 38-year resident of the Central area and married to William L. Glanz for 47 years. A full obituary will be published at a later date. A wake will be held on July 2 at the Central miners building.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Recommended for you