By John Banister
This story takes place in Delta Junction, Alaska, in mid-December, on the Clear Water river.
My friend and I were at the boat ramp. It was about 8 a.m., -10 degrees Fahrenheit, and we were gearing up and getting ready to do some duck hunting on the only open water in the interior of Alaska.
By “getting ready” I mean the boat was on the trailer, and I was still in my pajamas, drinking coffee. All of a sudden, I hear my buddy say, “Dude, Juno is floating away. You need to call her.”
I just stood there, thinking to myself, “that’s an unusual thing to say to me,” since it was dark and I did not fully understand the comment. However, after walking down to the ramp I quickly realized what he was referring to. There sat Juno, my 5-year-old Drathar, on a car-sized piece of ice floating down the river and away from the boat ramp.
My friend explained that, after walking out on the ice, it had broken off, and he was quick enough to jump back to safety. My dog did not.
Now, there’s no stopping Juno when there’s a duck down in freezing water, but without a reason to swim, she evidently wasn’t going to leave the ice. I actually felt bad as I tried to vocally force her to jump off and swim to shore because my usual goal in these conditions is to keep her as dry as much as possible.
So there we stood, watching her float away down the river, and there sat Juno giving me “the look” like I should do something. “Worse comes to worst, she’ll have to swim at some point” was my thought. So no big deal. But when and where — and if — we would actually link up once she hit dry land was a little worrisome.
So we got dressed (barely) and launched the boat, leaving my gloves and hat in the truck, a mistake I’d soon regret. It was an especially cold morning, and since the Clear Water never freezes due to the warm water springs that feed it, there was a mist rising off the water, which made it nearly impossible to see. In the dark and fog we were basically blind. That’s nothing out of the normal, but I’m usually not looking for a dog floating on ice in thick fog while blasting down a river that requires undivided attention.
At this point, I start to worry. It had been about 30 minutes since I last saw her. I’ll always remember going around each bend only to meet with disappointment and a growing sense of panic that was starting to set in.
Finally, my hunting buddy threw up his hands and pointed to the shore where the ice chunks had been piling up and starting to create a dam. Standing on top was Juno, wagging her tail with a look like “what took you so long” and “have you noticed both your ears are frost bitten?”