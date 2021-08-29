It just got easier and faster for electric cars to drive between Fairbanks and Anchorage on the Parks Highway.
The state’s northernmost and fastest electric vehicle public fast-charging station is open for business at Mile 214.5 Parks Highway, just north of Cantwell. It is the first of a new network of fast-charging stations along the Railbelt. The Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) allocated $1.25 million for the project, thanks to Alaska’s share of a nationwide court settlement with Volkswagen related to vehicle emissions.
Most electric vehicles can drive 200 to 350 miles before needing to recharge, some even further. But until now, there has been no network of charging stations connecting Fairbanks to Anchorage. Because of its remoteness and climate, Alaska is behind other states in electric vehicle popularity and in developing public charging corridors that connect communities.
That is now changing.
A Golden Valley Electric Association grant paid for the fast charger, whose installation was spearheaded by Kris Hall of Recharge Alaska. Installed in July 2021, it is already seeing lots of use, according to electric car advocate Kirk Martakis of Cantwell. The charger is located on his property.
Martakis is a longtime supporter of electric cars and solar. In fact his home and business operate off both.
“We’re pretty much free of fossil fuels,” he said. “This is clearly the right move for us, as a society. It feels good.”
He installed electric car charging stations in 2017 and has watched the technology improve rapidly over the years.
“Originally, 25 miles an hour could charge,” he said. “Then it was 44 miles an hour. Now, its 225 miles an hour.”
The fast charger reduces charge time to about 45 minutes, instead of many hours.
A small group of supporters — electric car owners, installer Jack West of Vannoy Electric, Kris Hall of Recharge Alaska and board members from Golden Valley Electric Association were on hand to commemorate opening of the new fast charger.
“Golden Valley stepping up like they did is huge,” Martakis said. “It has taken years to get utilities to understand this is a good thing for them. GVEA now has taken the lead out of all the utilities in Alaska, of actually making the move toward the future.”
“This was sci-fi a few years ago,” he added.
“Golden Valley is never one to shy away from innovative technology,” said Tom DeLong of the Golden Valley board of directors.
He pointed out that Golden Valley plans to install two fast charging stations in the Golden Valley parking lot in Fairbanks.
Change is happening, he said.
“In 20-30 years, we will look at these pictures and laugh at how archaic we were — that was the day we actually let humans drive vehicles. Can you imagine that? What were we thinking?” he said “We’ll look back on this and I’m sure things will have changed by then, hopefully for the better.”
Kris and Sara Hall of Recharge Alaska are already providing GVEA with data from current usage of the new fast charger. They helped spearhead the project, because they got tired of the long drive between Anchorage and Fairbanks, made longer by a four-hour recharge stop. Now, that recharge stop will be about 45 minutes and their energy costs will remain low.
More information at www.plugshare.com.