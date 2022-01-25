North Pole finally has its first jail cell.
The North Pole Police Department’s $1.3 million expansion project also added new interview rooms, laundry facilities, locker rooms, an exercise area, a garage for cleaning vehicles, and a special location for taking fingerprints and processing people who are arrested. The estimated 2,600-square-feet addition was paid for with a combination of Covid funds and the city of North Pole. The North Pole Police Department currently has 14 sworn officers and two administrative staff members.
This year, the city of North Pole also increased wages and benefits, not just for police officers but for all city employees. That went into effect the first pay period in January.
“This makes us competitive again,” North Pole Mayor Mike Welch said.
For the past 14 years, pay scales had not increased. Before that, salaries remained the same from 1992 to 2006.
“This is one of the things that puzzled me,” the mayor said. “We pay filing clerks more than working cops and firefighters. Now when we are recruiting police, firefighters, public works, whatever, we have a competitive base.”
The improvements to the police department were long overdue, the mayor said. He recalled when the “jail cell” was a bench hooked to a wall and prisoners were handcuffed to that bench. A designated 9-foot by 12-foot room now serves as a holding cell — North Poles’ first official jail cell.
“Now, we have interview rooms, training rooms, an exercise room, decontamination rooms,” the mayor added.
Police officers used to have to wash their uniforms at home, even when they were covered in hazardous materials like vomit or excrement. Same with patrol cars that needed to be sanitized. Those can now be cleaned at the police department.
The city also made some improvements to city hall, including repairing the heating system. The fire department got seven new garage doors that don’t stall or get stuck at temperatures of 60 below zero. The city also purchased new PPE safety gear at a cost of $480 per suit.
“I know the safety of our citizens is going to happen if we are in league with our police and they are in league with us,” Welch said. “Our citizens know we select the best of the best and train them. A lot of expense comes with that. We do our best to take care of them.”
A special recruitment video is in the works to get the word out to future qualified candidates.
Construction on the police department building expansion at 125 Snowman Lane began in spring 2021 and was completed in December 2021.
“We convinced the council that it was something we needed,” North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra said. “They backed us. They supported us. And here we are. We’re proud of it. It’s a big deal for us.
“It’s a monumental step in becoming more professional and having the facilities and the infrastructure to do things right.”
Additional improvements may be forthcoming in the future, Dutra said, but that all depends on funding.