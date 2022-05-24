A state agency wants to put in a major new subdivision, including roads and utilities, in North Pole with hopes to make it more attractive for private developers who would build multiplex housing to lease to military families. If all goes as planned, construction would begin in 2023. Up to 155 housing units are intended.
The catch is that it’s across the street from a lake contaminated with PFAS.
“It’s obviously a key concern of ours,” said Alan Weitzner, executive director of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is under a housing crunch as Eielson Air Force Base expands, adding thousands of new military personnel and their families, who need a place to live.
AIDEA’s plan involves 35.87 acres of densely wooded land along Homestead Drive near North Pole’s high school and public library, according to Weitzner, who said the PFAS contamination is limited to the groundwater. A preliminary analysis shows the dirt is OK, Weitzner said.
“From every environmental review that we have done at this stage, there is no known contamination,” Weitzner said. “It’s historically ground water contamination, not surface contamination.”
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a manmade chemical, has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, problems with fetal development and other negative health outcomes.
Weitzner said the lake in question, Kimberly Lake, is a gravel pit that breached the ground water plume.
More environmental reviews are pending, and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation will need to approve the development plan. The housing would be connected to city sewer and water.
“Groundwater use is going to be prohibited,” Weitzner said.
Military housing crunch
Leaders at the city of North Pole were approached by AIDEA about purchasing the land, which Weitzner said is under contract. A concept design of the new subdivision is pending.
“At this stage, there really is a time crunch with the military families. The personnel are here,” Weitzner said. “We can do something that we believe will work with the private sector.”
Weitzner is working with the borough on coming up with a property tax incentive to fit the project. He is also working on getting the military to raise the basic allowance for housing. The development would be near the Interior Gas Utility network, and AIDEA has solicited the utility about expanding.
Weitzner hopes to get all of the details nailed down before Aug. 3 when the AIDEA board would be asked to approve the project.
North Pole leaders are keeping things hush-hush for now. Acting Mayor Santa Claus said on Monday that he can’t say much because the project was discussed during an executive session.
“We’re exploring options. That’s about as far as I can comment,” he said.
The North Pole City Council held a special meeting on May 9, most of which was conducted in executive session, “to consider the purchase of” the land, “nhn Homestead Drive,” or Parcel 3 Howard Property, according to the meeting agenda. No action was taken.
A development
partnership
Weitzner’s vision is that the city of North Pole purchases the land and AIDEA shoulders the cost to put in roads and utilities, thus making it more attractive for builders to take on the risk of constructing new housing.
“We want to lower the barriers so that they can make the investment,” Weitzner said. “We are not looking to facilitate one developer. We want to make it available to as many parties as possible.”
AIDEA is hoping the borough approves a “10-year property tax abatement for the project,” according to slides provided by Weitzner from an April 13 presentation to the AIDEA board.
“It is all about partnership with the community,” Weitzner wrote in an email. “The city’s contribution of the land and AIDEA’s ability to invest at lower required rates of return, recovered over a longer time period than private investors, should lower the overall cost of the development and allow builders/housing investors to focus on what they do best — creating and leasing affordable housing for our military personnel within the community.”
The state agency would fund the land development through a special purpose company. AIDEA would “recover its capital investment through pro rata repayment of housing unit sales or through a multi-year assessment recovered through leasing proceeds,” according to the April 13 presentation.
Weitzner said during an interview on Monday that AIDEA is considering putting in a recreational building and a trail system. The housing would be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
PFAS is prevalent in surface water and water wells across North Pole, and the AIDEA executive director said that hasn’t stopped private builders from developing smaller housing projects in and around the city.