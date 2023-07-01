The North Pole Fourth of July Parade is back.
That’s the announcement from the North Pole Chamber of Commerce, which stated in a news release, “This vibrant event invites the greater North Pole and Fairbanks community to come together and revel in the festivities.”
The parade starts at 10 a.m. July 4, and this year’s theme is Paint North Pole RED, WHITE, & BLUE.
“The North Pole 4th of July Parade promises to be a spectacular display of colorful floats, patriotic exhibits, entertaining costumes and toe-tapping music” the release reads. “The parade route winds through the heart of North Pole, offering prime viewing spots for spectators to witness the parade’s exuberance and creativity.”
Registration is open until Sunday, and participants are encouraged to express the theme of the parade, the city’s motto of The Spirit of Christmas, or simply express their creativity and show off their group. Groups of all types and sizes are welcome to register by visiting bit.ly/3Ntiree.
“We are thrilled to bring back the North Pole Fourth of July Parade and invite the community to be a part of this joyous celebration,” said Terry Renson, Chamber director. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to come together, cheer on the participants, and immerse themselves in the patriotic atmosphere.”
Spectators can expect a wide range of imaginative floats, classic cars, decorated cycles, and military displays that will create an electric atmosphere throughout the parade route.
Organizers encourage spectators to arrive early and secure viewing locations along the parade route. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. After the parade, visit the North Pole Grange for their Independence Day Festival & Picnic from noon to 6 p.m.