HC Contractors starts snow plowing efforts Thursday in low-lying areas in North Pole, according to a memo from the North Pole city clerk’s office.
The North Pole city council contracted HC Contractors at its March 15 meeting to remove 105,000 cubic yards of snow, much of it resulting from December snow storms. Mayor Mike Welch said North Pole has never conducted this level of snow removal.
“If we don’t do it, there will be major flooding,” Welch said. “Safety is paramount ... we are going to be communicating this in different media.”
According to the clerk’s office, HC Contractors will notify residents in the impacted areas about 24 hours before operations begin. Working hours will be between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Low-lying areas include neighborhoods on either side of the Old Richardson Highway, east of Homestead Drive and west of Finell Drive; between North Pole High School and Old Richardson Highway; between Holiday Road and Old Richardson Highway between 4th Ave and North Pole High School Avenue; and East 5th Ave to East 8th Ave between Old Richardson Highway and Richardson Highway.