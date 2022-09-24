The North Pole City Council on Monday voted down a development agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) for a 36-acre lot of land just west of city limits.

North Pole Mayor Michael Welch brought up the city’s concerns, chiefly a tax abatement AIDEA insisted upon.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.