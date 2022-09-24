The North Pole City Council on Monday voted down a development agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) for a 36-acre lot of land just west of city limits.
North Pole Mayor Michael Welch brought up the city’s concerns, chiefly a tax abatement AIDEA insisted upon.
“What we’ve tried to do is make it where it was mutually agreeable,” Welch said.
However, he noted that AIDEA’s proposal isn’t compatible with the city’s interest.
The development agreement would have seen North Pole purchase a 36-acre piece of land outside city limits near Kimberly Lake and transfer it to AIDEA.
AIDEA would develop the property over at least two years, including roads, water and sewer systems, and then invite builders to construct at least 100 housing units. During the process, North Pole would attempt to annex the land into city limits with AIDEA’s help.
Mayoral concerns
Welch provided a written memo of his concerns, including AIDEA’s stipulation that the city grant a tax exemption for the large parcel “that would reach into the back pockets of our current taxed constituents.”
Welch estimated that, if it were a $10 million development and the city exempted $40,000 a year in property taxes, the long-term loss would be $400,000 over 10 years, on top of the $245,000 the city would need to shell out to purchase the property.
“Someone will need to pay for those services, and I don’t think we should do that for our citizens who pay property and sales tax,” Welch said.
North Pole City Attorney Zane Wilson said the tax exemption request raised legal concerns.
“The city should not give a tax abatement that amounts to an unfunded mandate by the city to provide services to this city with no means to pay for it,” Wilson said. “I don’t recommend that from a legal standpoint.”
Another large concern was that AIDEA’s presented plans were inconsistent with Air Force military family housing needs identified in the North Pole community. Welch also had concerns about the quality of the property, located just outside city limits.
AIDEA’s proposal, as marked in a Sept. 14 presentation to its board, proposes a total of 167 housing units, including 48 one-bedroom apartments and 119 two or three-bedroom townhomes.
Welch said the Air Force’s needs “certainly aren’t one-bedroom apartments with no garage or carport” crammed into a high-density complex.
Councilmembers noted that more two- and three-bedroom units are needed to support military families.
Councilmember Anton Keller said “it’s disheartening that [AIDEA] didn’t take some of the positive criticism about taking one-bedroom apartments back to the drawing board.”
“We want long-term people and don’t want them to have a sour taste in their mouths about North Pole,” he said.
North Pole would need to annex the property in order for developers to take advantage of Alaska Housing Finance Corporation loans earmarked for the city’s Military Facility Zone designation. Annexation would also be needed to eventually benefit from any long-term taxes.
Welch said the city asked AIDEA leadership to come back for a workshop and to attend Monday’s meeting. Instead, “they went all the way back to December and told us they want ‘this, this and this,’ and nothing else.”
Tax exemption concerns
Wilson said the borough’s tax exemption procedure requires an application process with a final approval from the borough assembly.
If the borough had designated the military housing exemption as areawide, North Pole’s code automatically adopts it. Wilson said the 36-acre lot falls under the borough’s non-areawide exemption process, requiring a separate process for the city.
Wilson said that instead of AIDEA going through a normal city tax exemption process, it seeks to establish it by contract, which “we legally can’t do.”
“We’ve just never meshed with AIDEA on this,” Wilson said.
The council could add language saying a future city council could grant the exemption consistent with the one the borough created.
Other concerns
Councilmember Santa Claus voiced some concerns, including potential changes by legislation to AIDEA’s operations in the next few years and the city of Fairbanks pending MFZ application.
“If that’s true, why would a developer have us annex that property in the first place if they could take the [MFZ] advantage that will exist [in Fairbanks]?” Claus asked.
Councilmember Aino Welch’s biggest concern was the initial aggressive timeline “just to get houses built.”
The housing units would need to be hooked in the city’s water and sewer utilities, in large part due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and sulfolane contamination in the groundwater. Road, police and snow removal services would also need to be provided.
While aware of North Pole’s acute housing need, she said too many concerns have been brought up beyond tax impact, including environmental and logistic issues.
“I think this definitely is a project made in haste,” Aino Welch said.
Councilmember Jeff Jacobson said developing the land remains a good idea, but the impasse with AIDEA over tax exemptions makes it problematic.
“Maybe the timing isn’t right for us right now,” Jacobson said.
AIDEA ‘respects’ council’s decision
Alan Weitzner, AIDEA’s executive director, said Friday that AIDEA respects North Pole’s decision. However, he said the proposed partnership with the city was based on a full tax abatement and focused on “providing affordable lease rates to the military personnel and their families across all the ranks.”
He added the 48 one-bedroom units weren’t set in stone.
“Depending on a final design, the one bedrooms could be converted to two-bedroom or three-bedroom units, which would lower the overall number of units being developed,” Weitzener said. “It’s a master planning design element, which is subject to be finalized once we had full feedback.”
AIDEA said the North Pole property wasn’t initially the only option.
“While the focus was principally on the Howard property with the city of North Pole, we were also looking at other properties within the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” he said. “AIDEA continues to support our military’s mission in Alaska and the significant economic development contributions they bring to our businesses and communities.”