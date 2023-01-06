The North Pole Police Department is in the final phases of releasing a recruitment video among other tools it’s considering as it faces a personnel shortage in the new year.
North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra provided a brief update at the North Pole City Council’s first meeting of 2023, adding it’s not an issue isolated to the Interior.
“I just got back from conferences in Anchorage, and there are a lot of agencies out there with a lot of problems,” Dutra said.
Despite three lateral hires from the Fairbanks Police Department over the last few years and efforts to bolster recruitment, Dutra said he projected difficulties.
“It wasn’t going to last, and I knew that,” Dutra said. “We’ve tried to improve our recruitment and outreach.”
A detective and sergeant are due to leave the department in the next few months while a patrol officer is slated to retire in May. Two external candidates are being considered for the detective position, Dutra said, and they have applicants for the sergeant’s position.
“What that basically puts us to is five patrol officers going into the summer,” Dutra said. “That’s down four if we don’t get something going pretty quickly … it’s ugly.”
With summer approaching, one North Pole officer will be assigned to patrol the Chena Lake Recreation Area under an agreement with the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
To offset the low amount of patrol officers, Dutra said the department is talking about 12-hour shifts. Officers currently have a 10-hour, four-day shift.
“It will increase costs, and it will definitely increase stress,” Dutra said.
The Fairbanks Police Department made a similar move late last year to address its personnel shortage.
“It’s about the only place you can go when you have so few people on patrol,” Dutra said, adding it provides on-duty officers with necessary back-up.
Dutra stressed a need to change the way North Pole attracts and retains its officers.
“If we don’t change, we’re going to end up with other places not pulling in enough people,” Dutra said.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch asked whether the city could cancel its contract for the Chena Lake Recreation Area patrol. Dutra said it’s a locked commitment.
“What if we don’t have enough people to maintain our own city?” Welch asked. “Could we then go somebody that has been retired to bring them back on?”
Dutra said NPPD will be considering a contract position.
“We’re coming up with some ideas that maybe we could swing that position into a non-PERS part-time contract,” Dutra said. “That might be attractive to a lot of folks who are retired now.”
He added there’s not a singular reason behind difficulties in hiring or attracting officers and that myriad issues contribute. He added other Alaska police departments have an advantage in hiring due to their locations.
“The Kenai is the Kenai,” Dutra said. “They pay well and it’s the Kenai, so those two things allow them to keep people for a long time.”
The Kenai Police Department offers entry level officers a starting wage of $40 an hour, and offers lateral officers a $20,000 in-state hiring bonus or $10,000 for out-of-state candidates.
By comparison, NPPD offers a salary range of $26 for entry level probationary officers, which increases to $29.71 after completing probation. Lateral officers have a starting range of $31.51 to $42.20, depending on experience and qualify for up to a $6,784 moving allowance.
Dutra added that the hiring market has changed over the last several years.
“We are now fighting against a market that doesn’t attract police officers,” Dutra said. “That is scary and disturbing.”
The recruitment video, about four minutes long, is one attempt to address recruiting difficulties. Dutra said it needs some final editing before NPPD puts it on social media and other outlets.
The video includes snapshots of the work environment, interviews with officers and in-the-field action scenes.
“It’s a nice, soft recruitment video. It starts slow and builds up,” Dutra said. “We don’t have a multi-million dollar budget like Dallas PD but I think for the money we have it works out okay with what we need it for.”
Dutra plans to present some strategies to the council in upcoming meetings.
“I think we have a lot to offer,” Dutra said. “We have to do everything we can to make it attractive, and for those few resources out there we want them to choose us as a place to come work. We want to be a destination department, not just another department seeking a warm body.”