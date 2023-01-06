Added space

North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra provides a tour of an expanded North Pole Police Department building.

Kris Capps/News-Miner

The North Pole Police Department is in the final phases of releasing a recruitment video among other tools it’s considering as it faces a personnel shortage in the new year.

North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra provided a brief update at the North Pole City Council’s first meeting of 2023, adding it’s not an issue isolated to the Interior.

