The North Pole Police Department has requested new equipment as it responds to changes and conversations prompted by recent events around the nation.
Police Chief Steve Dutra requested a $21,000 budget amendment from the North Pole City Council for essential equipment, including $10,000 in breaching toolkits. The city council unanimously approved the budget request by consent in a first reading Tuesday night.
“The recent events in Uvalde, Texas, have thrown the debate on whether breaching tools should be part of the standard equipment to [law enforcement officers] while on patrol,” Dutra’s wrote in his request.
Twenty-one people, including 19 school children and two teachers, were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school building through an apparently unlocked door with an AR-15 rifle. Another seventeen people were injured before officers eventually entered the classrooms and shot Ramos.
Conflicting reports in the weeks since the event swirled around whether Uvalde police officers attempted to see if the classroom doors were locked or unlocked, and that officers on scene were more than equipped to breach them.
Dutra wrote that while Uvalde’s doors did appear to be unlocked but unchecked, “it raises the question of preparedness.” When it comes to active shooter or killer events, he said his department “is very prepared and trained” but has some minor modifications to increase department’s ability to respond.
After hearing about the breaching issue from Uvalde he began working with NPPD’s tactical officers on a solution, “one that would help us in a crisis to open doors now.”
The solution: equip officers with breaching toolkits.
“When you need them, seconds count,” Dutra wrote.
Another equipment request is brought on by changes in police procedures, as law enforcement agencies across the nation place a ban on neck holds and other techniques that can cause positional asphyxiation.
“Having seen the problems across the nation with departments poorly trained to handle combative individuals who may or may not be under the influence has brought this discussion to our doorstep,” Dutra wrote.
NPPD will purchase something called the WRAP, a device that allows two officers to carefully restrain an individual and transport them to a hospital or jail facility without injury to officers or the detained individual. NPDD requested two of them — one for a field unit and one to keep at the police station.
Funding for all the items will come from a surplus in the department’s budget due to a “significant hiring shortfall.”
It would transfer the surplus from its hiring budget to its equipment fund.
Taser upgrades
Dutra also plans to upgrade the department’s Tasers over a five-year period, replacing the units the department purchased four years ago.
The Taser 7, he wrote, is “leaps and bounds beyond the old technology” and was amazed by it after sitting through training on the device.
“The new Taser 7 has a better recharge rate, which makes the Taser many times more effective against muscle disruption,” Dutra wrote.
The new Taser’s features also include a dual cartridge function, instead of individual cartridge packs, as well as a laser guide.
“Many officers do not like to carry two cartridges because it is bulky and cumbersome and the protective plates fall off,” Dutra wrote.
Upgrading the entire department comes with a $38,308 price tag, so Dutra requested $7,661 for this year, and will budget accordingly over the next few years.