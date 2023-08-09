North Pole Fire Department seeks to bolster its retention and recruitment efforts with a number of tools, according to a brief presentation by North Pole Fire Chief Chad Heineken.
“We definitely have a retention issue at the fire department,” Heineken said at Monday’s North Pole City Council meeting. “The last four to five months, we have lost three of our younger personnel.”
He noted the firefighters’ departure fits a pattern “of them using us as a stepping stone to get into the career ... but (they) never intended to stay.”
Heineken said a lot of younger firefighters eventually intend to return to their hometowns or states for a career.
Some of the proposed solutions, he said, involve an adjustment in overtime pay schedules and paramedic training opportunities.
The City of North Pole Fire Department utilizes a mix of professional paid full-time, paid part-time and volunteer firefighters.
Overtime changes
Heineken said the overtime wage adjustments involve how the city calculates it for firefighters. Firefighters currently accumulated overtime after 144 hours every 19 days under one type of Fire and Life Safety America (FLSA) guidelines.
“It’s worked this way for over 30 years at the city of North Pole and it has been extremely confusing and frustrating for our staff and administrative personnel trying to schedule and coordinate and making sure overtime benefits are being paid when they should,” Heineken said.
The department proposes shifting it to a conventional standard, where overtime is calculated after accruing 106 hours each 14 days, which also adheres to FLSA guidelines.
“It would naturally increase their annual salary without adjusting the salary rate,” Heineken said.
Paramedic training
A second proposal would entail providing paramedic training for firefighters trained as medics.
“Some of our staff over the years are great medics, we have paramedics and advanced EMT medics,” Heineken said. “But the paramedic license is the gold standard that they want to achieve.”
Emergency medics have different levels of training. An Advanced EMT has significant level of training, including the training and certification to administer fluids and some basic medications, on top of stabilizing and safely transporting patients for all emergency calls, from routine transports to life-threatening emergencies.
However, a certified paramedic is trained to provide advanced medical care for critical patients and can operate in triage scenarios using advanced medical equipment and a wider range of drugs and medications.
“Unfortunately, once an EMT is hired as a full-time employee, we’ve never had an avenue to actually allow them to paramedic licensing schooling,” Heineken said.
Paramedic training requires an average of 12 months once employed. Heinekein said the department at best can accommodate training schedules for an advanced EMT certification.
The last firefighter to leave, Ian Watson, returned to his home town in South Carolina in July to start paramedic school and begin a career there.
“We are happy for him but it’s unfortunate that we did not have a way to offer that opportunity to him ourselves to get him to stay with the North Pole,” Heineken said.
One option, he said, includes the paramedic school offered through the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but clashes with a normal shift.
A second option, the Massachusetts-based National Medical Education and Training Center, provides remote learning programs that accommodates a normal shift. Heineken said one of North Pole’s volunteer firefighters put herself through the course and prompted some consideration of the program.
“It sounds like it would be a really good option and we are looking at budgeting for 2024,” he said. It would require some travel time to Boston for final externships and training.
He said the fire department could afford to put staff members through the training every one or two years. The rough cost estimated could total $30,000 including travel, training and any associated back wages.
Asked about clawing back training expenses if an employee leaves early, Heinekin said he’s looking at a contract similar to one used by Juneau. If a firefighter left within six years, he said as an example, they would be on the hook for a prorated amount of the paramedic training costs.
Apprenticeship
A third goal includes a firefighter apprenticeship program, something Heineken said the department has been working toward for some time.
He noted the Interior benefits from UAF Community and Technical College’s fire science program, which graduates about 30 students per class. However, he said it draws a lot of interest from across the country and in Alaska.
“When they get done, they look to the department in the Interior for immediate opportunities while looking for that job back home,” Heineken said. “We hire them a lot, they are amazing people and I wish we could hold them longer, but they move on.”
The apprenticeship program, he said, would draw from local schools in an effort to grow its own corps of firefighters “who are a little more rooted and more likely to stay with us as they get their base resume built.”
Heineken said the apprenticeship would span 12 months, including seven months of firefighter training and five months of EMT training. The program would target three recruits at an annual cost of $49,000 per recruit.
“It would start in June just right after graduation, so ideally we would hire three graduating seniors from North Pole High School,” Heneken said. “It gives them a paycheck coming out of school immediately, they work shifts with our personnel and … end up coming out with the basic certification they need for employment with us or someone else.”
Heineken said all three goals are still being fleshed out before the North Pole prepares for its next budget cycle.
“They will definitely start popping up during the budgeting process,” Heineken said.