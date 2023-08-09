North Pole Fire Department seeks to bolster its retention and recruitment efforts with a number of tools, according to a brief presentation by North Pole Fire Chief Chad Heineken.

“We definitely have a retention issue at the fire department,” Heineken said at Monday’s North Pole City Council meeting. “The last four to five months, we have lost three of our younger personnel.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.