The North Pole City Council touched on some final issues about the purchase of a 36-acre piece of land outside city limits during a special meeting Monday night.
The council originally met to discuss formally adopting an ordinance authorizing the purchase for $245,000. The land will be used for eventual development of at least 100 housing units under a project initiated by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA).
However, council members had concerns about language in a developer’s agreement with AIDEA, including specifics over eventual quality of roads and utilities AIDEA plans to build out.
The development agreement, as presented by the city, stipulates that AIDEA has two years to develop the property, plus any extension granted by the city. Otherwise, AIDEA would need to reimburse the city for the purchase price or return ownership to North Pole.
Another stipulation requires AIDEA to work with North Pole to annex the land, which can be a lengthy process subject to approval by the both Alaska Local Boundary Commission and state legislature or city voters.
Councilmember Jeffrey Jacobson said the development agreement with AIDEA needs to be buttoned up, including adding stipulations that the utilities developed need to be up to city standards before North Pole can accept any completed work.
The council also agreed to strike out language stipulating the city will honor a tax abatement by the Fairbanks North Star Borough for new development.
North Pole needs to annex the land before developers can take advantage of special loans associated with the city’s Military Facility Zone designation. The Alaska Housing Finance Authority has specific programs associated with housing projects that benefit military families.
Annexation also means “first-class police and fire protection service,” on top of other city services, Welch said.
“You cannot have that without annexation,” Welch said. “And if it’s not annexed, it cannot be part of the Military Facilities Zone.”
North Pole will purchase the property for $245,000 and transfer ownership to AIDEA, who will build out the property’s infrastructure, including subdivision plots, roads, water and sewer lines.
North Pole resident Patrice Lee had concerns about the land purchase’s expediency.
“The property has been there for a long time ... just on face value, it has raised red flags for me that there’s any deadline at all,” Lee said.
Lee said she’s not opposed to housing projects at all.
“I know you need housing, and I’m not opposed to that in any way,” said North Pole resident Patrice Lee. “I hope all the questions have been asked.”
She asked whether an environmental attorney looked at property assessment and why AIDEA selected a particular Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation procedure.
“Not all environmental assessments are created equal and the EPA has one that is generally more strict,” Lee said. She added she can see where a less strenuous assessment “may suffice” for interest of time.
“Where are our military and families our concerned, and the reputation of North Pole, ‘just sufficing’ is not good enough,” Lee said.
She added concerns about the high level of groundwater per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination created by a toxic plum. The plume was created by use of firefighting foams, in addition to sulfolane contamination caused by the Flint Hills refinery.
Lee said she’s concerned about the level of testing, noting only five monitoring holes were dug during AIDEA’s assessment.
“That’s where an environmental attorney comes in to give you more complex advice you might need,” Lee said. “The only way you know what’s in the ground is to go into the ground.”
She added “we want to roll out the red carpet for our military.”
“We said we would and we should keep our word,” Lee said.
Mayor Mike Welch said the state seems to “waffle back and forth” between its own standards and ones employed by the EPA.
Lee said it appears to be a question of expediency and cost.
Councilmember Aino Welch requested an amendment stipulating if the city and AIDEA cannot agree on final language in a development agreement, any purchase would be “null and void.”
“Otherwise, we might be buying a piece of property that we really don’t need,” she said.
The mayor agreed, adding while the city approved the agreement on its end, AIDEA’s board of directors still needs to do the same.
Both the purchase and developer’s agreement come up for further discussion and possible vote during North Pole’s regular council meeting Monday night.