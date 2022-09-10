North Pole visitors center

The North Pole Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information center on Mistletoe Drive sits closed. The chamber has asked for North Pole city council’s assistance in building a new one, calling the current one far beyond rehabilitation.

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner.

The North Pole City Council postponed a request by the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce to reallocate funding for a new welcome center to its Sept. 17 meeting.

Chamber board President Misty Posekany and board member Howard Rixie made the request at Tuesday’s council meeting. However, Councilmember Santa Claus said there are concerns about potential precedent set by allocating bed tax funding to nonprofits.

