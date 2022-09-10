The North Pole City Council postponed a request by the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce to reallocate funding for a new welcome center to its Sept. 17 meeting.
Chamber board President Misty Posekany and board member Howard Rixie made the request at Tuesday’s council meeting. However, Councilmember Santa Claus said there are concerns about potential precedent set by allocating bed tax funding to nonprofits.
Posekany said the funding was originally allocated to help renovate and maintain the old visitor center, a log cabin on Mistletoe Drive next door to the Elf’s Den Restaurant and Lounge. The chamber instead closed it permanently after it was deemed uninhabitable due to mold, water damage and the lack of sewage tank.
Rixie said the chamber “is one of the most viable and contributing parts to bringing tourism and commerce to the city of North Pole.”
Posekany added the planned center will take on a new role — a welcome center designed for year round use, with a focus on both local businesses and tourists alike.
Claus called for postponing the decision so the full city council could be present. Mayor Mike Welch and Councilmember Anton Keller were absent.
The decision to postpone will affect the chamber’s timetable, Rixie said.
“We were really hoping to move forward with our project and actually lay some concrete before the snow falls,” Rixie said. “Right now, we won’t be able to achieve that.”
Initially, the chamber hoped to obtain the property through agreements with the city or to take over a road adjacent to the property but were turned down.
Instead the chamber will have to buy outright the land it’s considering, located near the North Pole Safeway.
With a delay in reallocating funds, “it doesn’t give us a rock solid foundation for us to negotiate in good conscience to at least make an offer.”
Claus said the decision to postpone a decision “isn’t because of any negative issues,” adding the chamber’s board appears full of new energy.
“I’d just like to make sure we’re all on the same page here on the city council,” Claus said.
Councilmember Aino Welch asked whether the chamber spoke with Three Bears Alaska, which plans to open a new store in North Pole, about providing a location.
Welch said Three Bears had expressed unofficial support in assisting.
“If we [the council] are pushing this decision out two weeks, I would suggest you look into that,” Welch said. She added it didn’t make sense to construct a building in “the middle of a parking lot with substandard roads.”
Posekany said a contractor had agreed to bring the roads to standard. Another goal with the new welcome center was to turn it into a history museum if conversations with Three Bears proved fruitful.
“The way it stands right now, it’s difficult to gain traction with no physical location, and the timetable with Three Bears isn’t concrete,” Posekany said.
Welch said Three Bears plans to break ground “as soon as weather permits next year,” but nothing has been officially announced.
The council also advanced allocating $245,000 for purchase of a 36-acre piece of property for future housing without comment in a first reading. It will be up for final vote at the next North Pole City Council meeting.
The land eyed for purchase would be transferred to Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s ownership.
AIDEA would then spend two years developing the property, including subdivision, roads and utilities in order to entice private development of at least 100 housing units.
Part of the stipulation in an agreement approved by the city council requires the city to annex the land so it can be included under the city’s Military Facilities Zone designation.
