The city of North Pole is considering purchasing 35.87 acres of densely wooded land along Homestead drive for development.
The land is located across the street from Kimberly Lake, which is closed to fishing until further notice due to PFAS contamination. PFAS refers to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, manmade chemicals that repel water and oil and were at one time heavily used in firefighting foam. PFAS contamination has been found in food, water and the environment. The chemicals have also been linked to an increased risk of cancer, development problems with fetuses, and a reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines, according to research published in January 2020 by the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.
The North Pole City Council held a special meeting May 9, most of which was conducted in executive session, “to consider the purchase of” the land, “nhn Homestead Drive,” or Parcel 3 Howard Property, according to the meeting agenda.
No action was taken. The land acquisition is anticipated to be an action item for the City Council at a later date, according to North Pole City Clerk Melissa Dionne.
The council meets again on Monday. The land acquisition was not listed as an agenda item.
The property has undergone an initial environmental review. Results from the review were provided to the North Pole council. A public records request by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for the information is pending.
The environmental review was commissioned by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which approached the city of North Pole about purchasing the property and partnering on a project. The state agency was reached but was unable to provide details about the project on short notice on Friday.
More environmental review is being conducted on the Homestead Drive property, which is shown on Realtor.com to be zoned as general use. It has been listed as high as $249,900, according to the real estate website.