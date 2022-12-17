The North Pole city council adopted its 2023 budget Monday night in a 5-1 vote, appropriating $8.38 million general fund operations for the coming year, a $1.87 million increase over this year’s budget.
Only Mayor Mike Welch opposed the budget after some attempted late-hour amendments failed.
Revenue projections match the city’s operations spending for 2023.
The largest expenses include North Pole’s fire department at nearly $3 million and the North Pole Police Department at $2.77 million. The overall general fund includes five departments.
The largest projected revenue source comes from the city’s sales tax, projected at $5 million, its online sales tax at $500,000 and and property taxes, budgeted for $1.13 million.
The sales tax remains set at 5.5% and property tax was set at 3.5 mills, reduced from 4 mills.
Welch’s original budget proposed a 5% sales tax and raising the maximum collected amount per sale to $15 on $300 sales within city limits.
It was adjusted in a second reading when Councilmember Jeff Jacobson proposed keeping at 5.5% while bringing the maximum collectable amount to $16.50 per $300 single purchase.
Welch on Friday said North Pole hasn’t adjusted the maximum collected amount in more than 25 years.
The intent with his original proposed budget was to balance it based on 85% sales tax and 15% property tax.
During Monday’s meeting Welch said sales tax projections aren’t exact, in part because transaction reports are a few months.
“This is always a moving target,” Welch said. “We don’t have all the data because our year ended yet.”
North Pole resident David Brandt disagreed with the budget amount. The 2010 budget, he said was $4.75 million and only grew by by a little over $1 million over a nine-year period.
“I think this budget, overall, is getting out of hand,” Brandt said. “We’re a small city.”
Brandt also disagreed with the internet sales tax, calling it one more tax North Pole residents have to pay. He also proposed knocking the sales tax to 5%, as inflation has hit residents hard.
Welch noted concerns about budget size, adding that the fire department’s budget now mirrors what used to be the city’s entire budget in 2006.
“Inflation has really hurt us over the years,” Welch said.
He added the city needs to offer “a fair wage” to remain competitive when hiring new employees such as police officers and firefighters.
“I’m finding the best way we can as a body to keep the employees we have,” Welch said, adding the city has 44 employees including himself.
Welch later said he has attempted to balance sales tax and property tax rates, noting both city residents and visitors pay sales tax.
“It has to be that we have to pay for our police, our fire and EMS and for our roads to be maintained,” Welch said. Other conditions include North Pole’s required 22% contribution the Alaska Public Employees Retirement System (or PERS), a large chunk of which pays for an unfunded liability.
He added the days when the state could provide large sums of money through its community assistance program are long past due to ongoing budget challenges and the fluctuating cost of oil.
“We have to find a way to continue to provide the services we have without support from the state,” Welch said. “The whole idea from this governor is that [cites] are at the grassroots and we know our citizens better than the state would. That’s where the taxes come in at, unfortunately, and that’s what we’re left with.”
North Pole council members agreed, noting the budget has to cover the city’s needs for the upcoming year.
“The way we have the budget now secures us for this year,” said Councilmember Anton Keller. “With us not touching sales tax, that gives us a little buffer for the future.”
Keller added the city must become “more energy-independent,” on top of reserving money for a rainy day fund.
“We don’t know if there’s going to be another pandemic or epidemic, physically or financially,” Keller said.
Councilmembers proposed some changes to both the maximum allowable tax amount and the sales tax but ultimately failed to reach a consensus.
A change in the sales tax won’t take effect until February to allow merchants to prepare.
Another consideration the council could take up before sales tax takes effect would be adjustments to how much is collected on oil and electricity, or a sales tax holiday in December 2023.
“The council was trying to be as prudent as possible,” Welch said Friday.
Challenges ahead
City officials noted even with a solid budget, the city still faces challenges in 2023.
Welch said the city faces increases heating fuel and energy costs, adding that heating oil costs have been a moving target for most of the year.
“It very astonishing when you see the final bill,” Welch said.
Deputy Fire Chief Todd Chambers and Police Chief Steve Dutra both cited retention and recruitment issues.
Dutra said he anticipates leaving a handful of officers in the coming months, after already being down two patrol officers.
For the fire department, it’s a lack of people.
“One of the things we continue to suffer from is a lack of people,” Chambers said. The fire department looks to hire an additional two firefighters and increase its shifts by one person in order to keep up with increased emergency call volumes.
“It would be wonderful to say we can increase the number of volunteers, but they’re just not there,” Chambers said. “What we can count on is paying the people to do the tasks they need to do.”
City Services Director Danny Wallace said the city needs to replace the city core’s aging street lights. The street light system is on the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning’s transportation improvement projects list, but the original scope was scaled back due to escalating process.
Wallace added the public works department will likely face recruiting and retention challenges in the coming years.
“It’s not easy to keep quality people,” Wallace said. “The people in public works department are the ones we need. They are able to plow roads at one point in time and fix the power in city hall at another.
Wallace said North Pole contracts most of its snow removal and road crews, who have increased their own rates.