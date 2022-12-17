North Pole

Welcome to North Pole City Hall and Police Department.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The North Pole city council adopted its 2023 budget Monday night in a 5-1 vote, appropriating $8.38 million general fund operations for the coming year, a $1.87 million increase over this year’s budget.

Only Mayor Mike Welch opposed the budget after some attempted late-hour amendments failed.

