Construction of a planned North Pole welcome center will be delayed by a year due to tight schedules, according to North Pole Community Chamber board member Howard Rixie.
Rixie provided an update at Monday’s North Pole city council meeting, noting all the details have been squared away. However, when the chamber put the project out to bid on May 10, it found very little interest for the current building season.
“We only had one bid and it was an incomplete bid,” Rixie said. “Most of the contractors that had expressed interest said that with everything going on in their task order, they would not be bidding on any thing before October.”
He added there are other ongoing issues, such as material delays due to supply chain issues.
The North Pole Community Chamber announced the welcome center concept in 2022. It will replace the now demolished visitor center that was located on Mistletoe Drive next door to Elf’s Den Restaurant and Lounge.
The new welcome center was designed by architecture firm, Design Alaska. The chamber plans to build the center on a lot near Pagoda Chinese Restaurant.
The 2,300-square-foot facility will include a large meeting room to fit 50 people, a “pop-up business” room, a local heritage center/museum, visitor reception area and spots for local businesses.
"The design is using log siding for the exterior," Rixie said.
The new center will operate year-round, unlike the old visitor center, which operated on a seasonal basis. The center would also be tailored toward the community rather than just welcoming visitors. It would provide resources for businesses and act as a hub for Alaska culture and community needs.
Rixie said the chamber will issue another request for proposals on June 30 and set construction for 2024.
“We think we will have a more successful bid response,” Rixie said.
He placed the estimated construction cost at about $1 million. The North Pole Community Chamber has raised about $247,000 in cash and about $90,000 in in-kind contributions.
“We do have some foundation grants we’ve submitted that we’re waiting on response for,” Rixie said.
He added the chamber continues to seek sponsorships and fundraising for the new welcome center, including a new brick sponsorship program.
"For the average person who can't afford to donate $1,000, they might be able to donate $100 to sponsor a brick," Rixie said. "This will be in the entranceway where we will make a mosaic with bricks that have the names of donors on them."
Rixie said the chamber has submitted paperwork to be re-classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit from its current 501(c)(6) status, which all chambers of commerce fall under. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit qualifies for a tax-exempt status at the local and state level, while the 501(c)(6) classification provides exempts federal taxes.
“We think that might help us with all these corporations that might want to do grants with 501(c)(3) organizations,” Rixie said.
