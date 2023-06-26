North Pole

North Pole City Hall and Police Department.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

Construction of a planned North Pole welcome center will be delayed by a year due to tight schedules, according to North Pole Community Chamber board member Howard Rixie.

Rixie provided an update at Monday’s North Pole city council meeting, noting all the details have been squared away. However, when the chamber put the project out to bid on May 10, it found very little interest for the current building season.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.