No one should ever feel alone when confronted with life’s challenges. To convey that powerful message, the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce will unveil the “You Are Not Alone Wall” project at noon Friday at the Terry Miller Memorial Park in North Pole.
The new wall, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Santa Claus Lane, is dedicated to bridging the gap between those in need or crisis and the many unsung hero organizations ready to lend a helping hand. The wall is intended to provide a beacon of hope by offering practical information on how to get help.
Currently, 22 organizations are featured on the wall. On crafted slate tiles, each organization’s name is listed along with a QR code and a message. In that sense, the new wall is a practical lifeline, not just a symbol of hope. It is framed by a small food pantry and loaner library closets.
The community is invited to attend unveiling.
“Together we can make a difference and ensure that no one feels isolated in their time of need,” the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. “’The ‘You Are Not Alone Wall’ is a reminder that in North Pole, Alaska, we stand united and ready to support one another.”
For more information call 907-322-3161.
