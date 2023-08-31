North Pole

North Pole City Hall and Police Department.

Kris Capps/News-Miner

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

No one should ever feel alone when confronted with life’s challenges. To convey that powerful message, the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce will unveil the “You Are Not Alone Wall” project at noon Friday at the Terry Miller Memorial Park in North Pole.

The new wall, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Santa Claus Lane, is dedicated to bridging the gap between those in need or crisis and the many unsung hero organizations ready to lend a helping hand. The wall is intended to provide a beacon of hope by offering practical information on how to get help.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.