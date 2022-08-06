The North Pole City Council on Monday advanced a draft mutual development agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) to create a new subdivision outside city limits.

The 36-acre property sits on densely wooded land along Homestead Drive near North Pole’s high school and public library. The idea is to develop the area and eventually build at least 100 housing units for military families.

