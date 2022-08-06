The North Pole City Council on Monday advanced a draft mutual development agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) to create a new subdivision outside city limits.
The 36-acre property sits on densely wooded land along Homestead Drive near North Pole’s high school and public library. The idea is to develop the area and eventually build at least 100 housing units for military families.
“We have more than that planned for that piece of property,” said AIDEA executive director Alan Weitzner Monday night.
The proposed housing units seek to address a housing shortage identified as new military families come in with the successful beddown of two F-35 squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base.
The agreement is that the city purchases the property and transfers ownership to AIDEA, who will develop the housing units over a two-year period.
AIDEA has two years to complete initial infrastructure development or would be required to reimburse the city for the land purchase cost or deed the property back to North Pole. The city can extend it by a year if it shows it makes a good faith effort.
Weitzner told the council the project will be managed via a purpose-built corporation, not the agency itself.
AIEDA would be responsible for all subdivision surveys, master planning, roads and utility development for the housing project. The utility services would be hooked into North Pole, including water, sewer, electric and heat, according to the draft agreement.
Weitzner said AIDEA has budgeted between $10 and $15 million for the development work through a long-term loan with the Alaska Housing Authority.
Weitzner added the idea is to draw in private developers, who will be able to take advantage of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s tax abatement on new development of multipurpose residential units.
The city, however, isn’t obligated to provide utility services based upon the understanding such services are subject to specific laws, including AIDEA’s compliance to secure permits and payment for fees and services.
Councilmember Aino Welch said her concern was the project’s eligibility for Military Facility Zone loans. The city of North Pole has the designation, but development wouldn’t be eligible unless it’s annexed.
Weitzner said there’s a few solutions, including AIDEA in good faith seeking the designation itself or having the borough apply for the designation. An MFZ designation is granted by the state.
Welch was also concerned about a two-year development process, noting “the military wants this housing right away.” Weitzner AIDEA had hoped to be started by now, but the land acquisition delays have been an issue.
AIDEA conducted a phase one environmental assessment on the property, said AIDEA’s senior infrastructure development officer Angela Kuest. The assessment turned up no noticeable PFAS contamination in the soil.
“This is a suitable place for building housing,” Kuest said.
Ed Packee said the assessment is required “because no one in the public or private sectors want to buy contaminated land.” He said it’s a non-invasive process involving site inspections and property record searches for areas of concern.
PFAS levels, along with sulfolane contamination first identified in 2009 by Flint Hill Resources, were considered concerns, but aren’t considered issues for housing since they “don’t volatilize” or turn into gas.
“Unless they are ingested, they are not really harmful,” Packee said. “The ultimate test is ‘would I buy this property’ and knowing what I know … I would say I would with some discussion and knowing what the development looks like.”
He added additional investigations found that neither sulfolane or PFAS contamination was limited to the groundwater and settled into Kimberly Lake. Surface soil tests came back with no detectable traces.
Kuest said hooking up to city water utilities, excluding basements in housing units and following a soil management construction plan “does address exposure pathways for PFAS and sulfolane.”
If finalized, the agreement “will expend a fairly large dollar amount,” said North Pole city attorney Rene Broker. She added the state constitution requires public money “needs to be spent for a public purpose.”
While AIDEA is a public corporation, its purposes are different from the city’s, she added.
“The supreme court has said it’s largely a decision local borough assemblies and city councils get to make within their discretion,” Broker said.
An example would be the intention of increasing property tax rolls but not annexing the parcel into city limits eventually.
An initial draft version pushed for the idea of attempted annexation, something Broke said would be subject to political decision by city council, voter approval and the local boundary commission.
An initial draft said the city would guarantee certain tax abatements granted under an Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance geared toward new developments. Even though the tax abatement provides incentives, it remains a discretionary process approved by the assembly.
Broker said it was a moot point since the property remains outside city limits.
Any decision to extend an additional local property tax abatement will be a decision made by the North Pole City Council.
“It’s legally inappropriate at this time to seek to bind the city to that because it’s a [city council] legislative decision,” Broker said,
Council members had some concerns about the lack of details. While Broker said AIDEA stipulates at least 100 units will be built along with roads and utilities, specifics aren’t mentioned.
“There are a lot of things I ask myself about what we are going to have out of this when it’s all said and done, what it will look like and is it going to be a place we are proud to say is part of of North Pole,” said Mayor Mike Welch.